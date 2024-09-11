Hailey Bieber's post-pregnancy fashion era is in full swing. Since the birth of her son, Jack Blues, in August, she's been stepping out in tried-and-true, statement-baring cues— like the divisive pantsless trend.

Bieber is also one of Hollywood's top trendsetters, and with fall right around the corner, she's getting a fair share of experimenting out of the way. Her latest street-style sighting takes on her trusty no-pants look with a transitional wardrobe must-have: the oversized barn jacket.

Schott Union Canvas Down Filled Jacket $270 at Revolve

Bieber was photographed out with friends in Los Angeles for an evening stroll on Sept. 10. She was seen wearing a baggy tan-colored suede jacket with a sleek black leather collar, wide sleeves, and giant front pockets. Not much can be seen underneath in the recently-shot image, only that Bieber opted for black micro shorts peeking from under the hem of her jacket. The look was also a close copy of a pantsless barn jacket outfit she tried over a year ago, shown below.

Hailey Bieber wore a similar outfit pre-pregnancy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Uprichard X Revolve Kelso Shorts $172 at Revolve

Her footwear for the occasion wasn't in focus, but given her choice of scrunched-up white crew socks, it could only mean that the Rhode Beauty founder opted for her go-to black loafers or comfy It sneakers.

UGG Tyla Slouchy Crew Socks $28 at Nordstrom

She accessorized with chunky '80s-inspired gold teardrop earrings and a $2,990 leopard-printed hobo bag by Saint Laurent. She opted for a black face mask to keep a low profile and styled her brunette tresses into her signature slick-back bun.

Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Small Hobo Bag $2,990 at Neiman Marcus

Natalie B Jewelry Kara Drop Earrings $60 at Revolve

The barn jacket trend is picking up steam ahead of fall. There's a reason that stars—Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, and now, Bieber—are trying on the outdoorsy jacket: It's practical and versatile when paired with the right silhouettes. After getting a high-fashion revamp from brands like Prada on the runway, the barn jacket has also been revamped by heritage brands from L.L. Bean to J.Crew.

Hailey Bieber always serves up styling inspo, and her play on proportions with the ubiquitous style is one of many ways the barn jacket can be worn. But don't be afraid to swap out casual jeans for a maxi skirt—or, if you're feeling bold, ditch the pants entirely.

Shop Similar Barn Jackets Inspired by Hailey Bieber