My watch began four months ago. Mid-way through the 2025 Fashion Awards red carpet, a slate of A-listers including Emily Ratajkowski and Amelia Gray arrived wearing sleek party dresses I immediately wanted to shop. Unlike other glitzy outfits a few steps away, I learned I actually could copy these exact looks in a few months' time. They weren't wearing out-of-reach, custom couture; they came from an upcoming H&M x Stella McCartney collaboration.

All these weeks later, the retailer is back with an update. H&M x Stella McCartney's entire lookbook and 61-piece lineup is available to browse today. Then on May 7, I can actually purchase the one-shoulder mini dresses, fluid trousers, and statement bags hailing from the collection. It's felt like ages to see it all come to life, but I should clarify: My wait is nothing compared to two decades that culminated in this limited-edition H&M collection.

H&M x Stella McCartney enlisted Kiara Nirghin, Anitta, Amelia Gray, Alton Mason, Bel Priestley, Yasmin Wijnaldum and Emily Ratajkowski to tease the lineup at the 2025 Fashion Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stella McCartney was H&M's second-ever designer collaborator, back in 2005. In the twenty intervening years, the retailer has gone on to partner with the likes of Magda Butrym (for rosette-topped tanks), Simone Rocha (for pearl-coated headbands and tulle dresses), and Glenn Martens (for freaky, thigh-high boots and trompe-l'œil matching sets). As McCartney's label became more established on the Paris Fashion Week calendar and H&M's reputation for must-buy designer collaborations grew, the idea of a sequel collection seemed even more enticing. (Especially for fashion editors like me, who adored McCartney's experiments with sustainable materials as much as her fresh approach to workwear.)

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The two-decade mark struck both brands as a moment to reflect on how much McCartney's label had grown since the first installment. In 2005, her label was only five years old; it was promising, but it wasn't a global powerhouse and leader in eco-conscious design. Now, it has a slate of well-reviewed shows, celebrity fans, and truly signature pieces to its name. (Taylor Swift is one of her biggest supporters.) "I see this collection as a journey through my fashion history," McCartney said in a statement. "It is a true mix of current classics and some of my old favorites that showcase my first forays into fashion and the development of my signatures."

H&M x Stella McCartney includes riffs on the designer's signature accessories... (Image credit: H&M)

...as well as more adventurous statement pieces, like this crystalline top. (Image credit: H&M)

On a first flip through the campaign starring Renee Rapp, Angelina Kendall and Adwoa Aboah, I could see nods to McCartney's namesake brand and her prior tenure as Chloé creative director. There are suits cut in generous proportions and giant, schlep-it-all tote bags; there's a recreation of the "Rock Royalty" T-shirt McCartney created for Liv Tyler's 1999 Met Gala appearance. The Fabella chain, an interlinking hardware detail prominent in most of McCartney's accessories, shows up across jewelry and apparel. All those red dresses from the Fashion Awards are accounted for, too.

Some of the most hype-worthy details are what can't be seen from afar—or even once I style the pieces. According to H&M, the collection places a premium on eco-friendly materials, aligning with McCartney's anti-waste approach to design. (Her collections often include elements like plant-based swaps for feathers and bio-based leather substitutes.) Recycled materials and organic cotton are found in several pieces; when items have a slick coating, it comes from recycled vegetable oil.

"This second partnership feels like a chance to look at how far we've come on sustainability, cruelty-free practices, and conscious designs—and to stay honest about how far we have to go," McCartney said in a previous statement.

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H&M x Stella McCartney features a campaign starring Renee Rapp, Angelina Kendall and Adwoa Aboah. (Image credit: H&M)

The countdown to the year's buzziest collaboration isn't quite over yet. H&M x Stella McCartney doesn't arrive on shelves until May 7. But the longer I look through the 61 pieces ahead, the more I sense my patience will be rewarded when it finally hits shelves.

See Every Piece in the H&M x Stella McCartney Collaboration