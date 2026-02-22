Word of a collaboration between Simone Rocha and Adidas only started spreading a few hours ago, but it's already taking a victory lap around fashion insiders' text threads and Instagram feeds.

On Feb. 22, Simone Rocha debuted a 60-look Fall 2026 collection at London Fashion Week that fused footballer grit with whimsical, girlish flourishes, like ruffles, bows, and cascading pearls. There were slim sneakers laced up with red and white ribbons instead of standard-issue laces; track jackets zipped with dangling pearl closures; tiny shorts Paul Mescal could grab for a jog with a ruffled hem.

From afar, the looks registered as Rocha's twist on the industry's broader fascination with elite sports and a rising "sportif" trend. Zoom in, though, and a Simone Rocha x Adidas Originals logo stamped on the fronts or embroidered into the sides indicated more was at play: In fact, the show served as an official collaboration announcement, set to launch this fall. (Neither brand has responded to Marie Claire's request for comment; this post will be updated when more details are shared.)

The first glimpse at Simone Rocha x Adidas on the Fall 2026 Simone Rocha runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Early looks combined riffs on Adidas Originals tracksuits with Rocha-esque ribbons and embellishments. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

In an interview with British Vogue, Rocha revealed she's been in discussions with Adidas for several years now. Few guests in the front row would have called her label—better known for its its Marie Antoinette-inspired ribbons and funky, yet wearable, proportions—"sporty" before this Fashion Month. However, the designer said the heart behind her brand makes her a "natural" collaborator for a titan in sportswear: "Sports are so emotional and I’m a very emotional designer," she explained.

Several looks included a Simone Rocha x Adidas logo stamped on track jackets and knee-high socks. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The link-up also includes low-profile ballet sneakers. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

While the first peeks at the collaboration feature recognizable Adidas styles, such as track pants and ballet sneakers—Rocha made sure to bring her signature touch to the collection, too. "I wanted the pieces themselves to feel very authentically my handwriting," she told British Vogue.

That came through the unabashedly feminine details seen on the runway, like an Adidas Tokyo-adjacent sneaker with rows and rows of crystals. It also translated to the styling of the collection, which made it clear this isn't locker room-variety fare. (Think: a white and red varsity T-shirt with a black popcorn dress boasting an exaggerated hoop skirt, and a zip-up track jacket paired to a half-unlaced corset skirt and a beaded black belt.)

The collaboration even includes a ruffled nylon dress stamped with the joint Simone Rocha x Adidas logo. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Some looks skewed more directional—like this track jacket over a deconstructed, lace-up skirt and embellished belt. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The scope, sizing, price range, and exact launch date of the Simone Rocha x Adidas collaboration will likely remain under wraps until later in the year. What's obvious from the first impression—and from Simone Rocha's past link-ups with the likes of Crocs and H&M—is that this collection will sell out faster than someone can say, "Goal!"

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Marie Claire will add more details on the scope and release date of the Simone Rocha x Adidas collaboration as soon as possible.