Surprise! Simone Rocha x Adidas Is Coming to Romanticize the It-Sneaker Game
It only debuted hours ago on the designer's Fall 2026 runway, but it's already sent insiders into a spiral.
Word of a collaboration between Simone Rocha and Adidas only started spreading a few hours ago, but it's already taking a victory lap around fashion insiders' text threads and Instagram feeds.
On Feb. 22, Simone Rocha debuted a 60-look Fall 2026 collection at London Fashion Week that fused footballer grit with whimsical, girlish flourishes, like ruffles, bows, and cascading pearls. There were slim sneakers laced up with red and white ribbons instead of standard-issue laces; track jackets zipped with dangling pearl closures; tiny shorts Paul Mescal could grab for a jog with a ruffled hem.
From afar, the looks registered as Rocha's twist on the industry's broader fascination with elite sports and a rising "sportif" trend. Zoom in, though, and a Simone Rocha x Adidas Originals logo stamped on the fronts or embroidered into the sides indicated more was at play: In fact, the show served as an official collaboration announcement, set to launch this fall. (Neither brand has responded to Marie Claire's request for comment; this post will be updated when more details are shared.)
In an interview with British Vogue, Rocha revealed she's been in discussions with Adidas for several years now. Few guests in the front row would have called her label—better known for its its Marie Antoinette-inspired ribbons and funky, yet wearable, proportions—"sporty" before this Fashion Month. However, the designer said the heart behind her brand makes her a "natural" collaborator for a titan in sportswear: "Sports are so emotional and I’m a very emotional designer," she explained.
While the first peeks at the collaboration feature recognizable Adidas styles, such as track pants and ballet sneakers—Rocha made sure to bring her signature touch to the collection, too. "I wanted the pieces themselves to feel very authentically my handwriting," she told British Vogue.
That came through the unabashedly feminine details seen on the runway, like an Adidas Tokyo-adjacent sneaker with rows and rows of crystals. It also translated to the styling of the collection, which made it clear this isn't locker room-variety fare. (Think: a white and red varsity T-shirt with a black popcorn dress boasting an exaggerated hoop skirt, and a zip-up track jacket paired to a half-unlaced corset skirt and a beaded black belt.)
The scope, sizing, price range, and exact launch date of the Simone Rocha x Adidas collaboration will likely remain under wraps until later in the year. What's obvious from the first impression—and from Simone Rocha's past link-ups with the likes of Crocs and H&M—is that this collection will sell out faster than someone can say, "Goal!"
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Marie Claire will add more details on the scope and release date of the Simone Rocha x Adidas collaboration as soon as possible.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up, to The A-List Edit, a newsletter where she tests celeb-approved trends IRL.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For more, check out her Substack, Reliable Narrator.