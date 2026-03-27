New York is benefiting from the first of hopefully many, many 70-degree days this season and I'm running to shop warm weather-ready fashion as a result. H&M's Spring/Summer 2026 collection was an automatic first stop now that we're all craving time in the sunshine.

The drop goes beyond the typical neutral tones and lightweight linen fabrics that can feel omnipresent this time of year. Instead, the classics are revamped with a fashion-minded eye. Silhouettes are voluminous and textured. Fringe is everywhere, as are lace and crochet. It lives in contrasts—fine tailoring next to floatier silhouettes, leather next to a persimmon-hued bubble skirt. Whether you wear them together or with the rest of your wardrobe, the end result exudes a sense of I just threw this together ease. It's the ultimate cool-girl capsule, especially as we head into the new season.

A shot from the just-dropped campaign. (Image credit: H&M)

If you're not shopping for new clothes right now, I get it—allow me to point you to H&M's accessories selection instead. I'm on my own jewelry journey after never quite knowing where to shop for pieces that look expensive, but fit within my budget. The new range fits the bill. Nearly every major jewelry trend is accounted here, from cord necklaces to liquid-looking metal bangles. And in the trendy shoe department, there are wedge heels and strappy heels aplenty.

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It's a drop complete with everything you need to start fresh for the new year, but also enough to refresh what you already have hanging in your closet. Ahead, I dropped the buzzy new pieces for you to shop.