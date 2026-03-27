Let H&M's Just-Dropped Collection Breathe New Life Into Your Warm-Weather Wardrobe
I will be spending the next four months in these 28 pieces.
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New York is benefiting from the first of hopefully many, many 70-degree days this season and I'm running to shop warm weather-ready fashion as a result. H&M's Spring/Summer 2026 collection was an automatic first stop now that we're all craving time in the sunshine.
The drop goes beyond the typical neutral tones and lightweight linen fabrics that can feel omnipresent this time of year. Instead, the classics are revamped with a fashion-minded eye. Silhouettes are voluminous and textured. Fringe is everywhere, as are lace and crochet. It lives in contrasts—fine tailoring next to floatier silhouettes, leather next to a persimmon-hued bubble skirt. Whether you wear them together or with the rest of your wardrobe, the end result exudes a sense of I just threw this together ease. It's the ultimate cool-girl capsule, especially as we head into the new season.
If you're not shopping for new clothes right now, I get it—allow me to point you to H&M's accessories selection instead. I'm on my own jewelry journey after never quite knowing where to shop for pieces that look expensive, but fit within my budget. The new range fits the bill. Nearly every major jewelry trend is accounted here, from cord necklaces to liquid-looking metal bangles. And in the trendy shoe department, there are wedge heels and strappy heels aplenty.Article continues below
It's a drop complete with everything you need to start fresh for the new year, but also enough to refresh what you already have hanging in your closet. Ahead, I dropped the buzzy new pieces for you to shop.
Bermuda shorts are the 2026 version of last year's capri pants trend.
This longline top is so timeless, but the addition of the silk scarf from the collection is so cool.
Peplum tops are back for the new year, and this one has a slightly more subtle shape.
Here's how cool girls are going to style the scarf top trend.
You could easily wear this dress as styled (over pants) or on its own.
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.