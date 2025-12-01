H&M's next designer collaboration made its red carpet debut—before it was even announced.

At the British Fashion Council's 2025 Fashion Awards in London on Monday night, the Swedish retailer dressed Anitta, Emily Ratajkowski, Amelia Gray, and Alton Mason for the red carpet in its upcoming collection with designer Stella McCartney. Following a trippy collaboration with Diesel and Maison Margiela's Glenn Martens, H&M's link-up with the British designer is centered around sustainability, and uses primarily certified, responsible materials, many of which are recycled, according to the brand. The step-and-repeat reveal is also a teaser with a months-long waiting list in the works: It's not set to launch in stores until Spring 2026.

Kiara Nirghin, Anitta, Amelia Gray, Alton Mason, Bel Priestley, Yasmin Wijnaldum and Emily Ratajkowski wear the H&M x Stella McCartney collaboration to the 2025 Fashion Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

H&M creative director Ann-Sofie Johansson and Stella McCartney, in their official collaboration portrait. (Image credit: H&M)

This is the rare repeat collaborator for H&M: McCartney first teamed up with the retailer back in 2005. (She was H&M's second-ever designer collaborator, the first famously being Karl Lagerfeld. The campaign starred none other than Kate Moss.) Two decades later, they're coming together once again.

The glamorous sneak peek at the collection promised Stella McCartney signatures from her namesake brand and her tenure as creative director of Chloé. A twinkling, semi-sheer dress for Amelia Gray seemed to reference early-aughts Stella (complete with a slouchy chain-link belt at the hips). Emily Ratajkowski and Anitta's dresses nodded to McCartney's more recent red carpet creations, where elegant draped shoulders and capes abound. However, H&M has not yet shared exactly how many pieces will land in the final collection.

"We wanted to make sure we captured the Stella attitude," Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M head of womenswear, told Vogue. "The feminine strength, the insouciance. From her pioneering work at Chloé in the ’90s, when she brought a cool London energy to Paris, to her rule-breaking designs under her own label in the ’00s."

Amelia Gray wearing H&M x Stella McCartney. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anitta wearing H&M x Stella McCartney. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stella McCartney isn't only bringing her aesthetic back to the retailer—she's also infusing the sustainability practices that drive her own environmentally-conscious label. This time, in addition to the collection itself, H&M x Stella McCartney introduces an Insights Board, which is described as a way to "[bring] together different voices and perspectives from across the fashion industry, to create a space for curiosity and listening," with the goal of creating change and "raising awareness for animal welfare and innovation-driven solutions."

Emily Ratajkowski wearing H&M x Stella McCartney. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"This second partnership feels like a chance to look at how far we've come on sustainability, cruelty-free practices, and conscious designs—and to stay honest about how far we have to go—together," McCartney said in a statement. "I am thrilled to have H&M join me on this road, real change only happens when we push from both the outside and the inside, and I've always believed in infiltrating from within to move the industry forward."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hard-launching the collaboration on a highly-anticipated red carpet is a surefire way to do so.

H&M x Stella McCartney launches Spring 2026. This is a developing story; more details will be added.