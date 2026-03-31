Last July, The Devil Wears Prada 2 costume spoilers became so intense, I seriously considered blindfolding myself until filming wrapped. Now that the press tour is here, I'm loosening the reins on my "no spoilers" stance and fully immersing myself in each of Anne Hathaway's press tour outfits.

Six months after 20th Century Studios shot the sequel's final scene, Hathaway reunited with her character, Andy Sachs, in post-makeover montage style. She and stylist Erin Walsh showed out right away for the first event in Mexico City, with Schiaparelli's imagining of the Spring 2026 fringe trend. Right away, fans knew we aren't in 2006 anymore.

As a celebrity style expert and Devil Wears Prada super-fan, I ID'd the Schiaparelli tags on her dress in minutes. That wasn't the case during the original film's press tour run, though. The brand behind her debut Devil Wears Prada premiere pick—a crimson-colored, cowl-neck gown—still remains a mystery. Even the stark white, one-shoulder dress from the film's 2006 Venice Film Festival premiere hasn't been ID-ed online.

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20 years ago, Anne Hathaway proved The Devil Wears Prada was a fashion film in a red gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few months later, the Venice Film Festival welcomed Hathaway's next dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems Hathaway's The Devil Wears Prada 2 run is making up for lost time (and credits) with instantly-recognizable designs. If the actor indeed embraces method dressing—as her on-theme 2026 Oscars gown teased—expect to get déjà vu a few more times before May 1. That said, you're going to want to bookmark this post for all of Hathaway's The Devil Wears Prada 2 outfits. Trust me, I'll have each new look live faster than you can say "cerulean."

March 30: Anne Hathaway's Schiaparelli Outfit in Mexico City

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep posed after a Devil Wears Prada 2 Q&A, with Hathaway in head-to-toe Schiaparelli. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway was all smiles in a five-figure outfit from Schiaparelli. Elongated fringe atop the button-down's flat collar and cuffs added movement to her otherwise-sleek skirt set. The same curtain-like trim returned along the asymmetrical hem of her matching, floor-length pencil skirt.

Together, the two-piece would've set Hathaway back $14,100—a price tag circa-2007 Andy could only afford to borrow from Runway's fashion closet. Schiaparelli's equally-expensive, eye-shaped Bijou Belt popped against the black fringe. The Oscar winner's 'fit ended on a surprisingly wallet-friendly note with a $350 east-west bag from Pakistani leather label Warp.

March 30: Anne Hathaway's Stella McCartney Outfit in Mexico City

Hathaway was impossible to miss in Mexico City, thanks to her sequined Stella McCartney mini. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stella McCartney debuted her Fall 2026 collection three weeks ago, and it's already in Hathaway's closet. At the sequel's Mexico City premiere, she strutted down a Runway-approved catwalk in a fit-and-flare, long-sleeve dress. Every nook and cranny of the mini sparkled with burgundy sequins, but the drama didn't stop there. Over-the-knee boots—which stretched so high they mimicked leather pants—emerged from beneath Hathaway's ultra-pleated hem.

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