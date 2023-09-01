The Labor Day Sales Are Endless—J.Crew, Abercrombie, and Gap Are the Winners

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With Labor Day officially on our doorsteps, we have one last weekend to put our summer wardrobes to good use, and I, for one, am planning on it. I currently have a suitcase packed with breezy dresses, bikinis, and cover-ups for a trip to the beach, but I wouldn't dare leave on vacation without scoping out the best Labor Day sales. The holiday may be a fun way to say goodbye to summer, but it also happens to be one of the best weekends to shop outside of Black Friday.

To usher in the best season of fashion (a.k.a. fall), practically every retailer out there has a sale going on this weekend. So before you start your Labor Day festivities, I promise it's worth doing a little shopping to prep your wardrobe with the latest fall trends. To prove it to you, I've rounded up the must-have discounted pieces from some of my favorite retailers—J.Crew, Abercrombie, and Gap. Sure, these brands are reminiscent of earlier days strolling around the mall, but they have seriously stepped up their game since the early aughts, as you can see below. From J.Crew's quiet luxury sweaters, Abercrombie's elevated basics, and Gap's trendy denim, these OG mall brands have got you covered for fall.

Ahead, you'll find all the need-to-know details of each brand's sales as well as my top picks for the season ahead. Happy shopping!

J.Crew Sale Picks

J.Crew is a brand that has truly nailed the quiet luxury aesthetic in recent collections, as made evident by the gorgeous sweaters, tops, and bottoms below. If you're hoping to incorporate more stealth wealth into your wardrobe, now's the time to do it with 40 percent off select styles from now until September 4 with the code SHOPNOW.

Giselle V-Neck Sweater-Blazer (Was $158) $95 at J.Crew Haven't you heard? Red is the It-color of fall, which is why this chic sweater is the first thing on my wish list. Not only will this poppy bright shade make you stand out from a mile away, but you'll also get so much wear out of this hybrid piece. Think of it as a slightly more elevated everyday cardigan to wear with all of your denim and trouser looks.

Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater (Was $138) $83 at J.Crew While cardigans truly never go out of style, something tells me they will be even more popular this season, especially in more structured shapes. Forgo slouchier styles for a relaxed fit like this one. It features a slightly cropped fit and is versatile enough to go with just about anything in your fall wardrobe whether its jeans, trousers, or skirts. And please take a moment to appreciate those pretty gold buttons!

Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress (Was $168) $101 at J.Crew I know black is considered to be the prime color in basic dresses, but let me make a case for this navy number. With its simple silhouette, this dress can easily be styled from day to night with the right accessories. Speaking of accessories, you have your pick of both gold and silver since navy looks just as good with either. Plus, since this is sleeveless, you can pair it with your favorite fall jacket without any added bulkiness.

Relaxed-Fit Crisp Cotton Poplin Shirt in Navy Stripe (Was $98) $59 at J.Crew A crisp button-down shirt is one fashion item I can always justify buying, even when I already have multiple hanging in my closet. They are the piece I can turn to time and time again when I have no idea what to wear. Simply throw this shirt over a ribbed tank, add your favorite necklace stack, and pair with some straight-legged denim and you're good to go.

Slouchy-Straight Jean in Turney Wash (Was $148) $89 at J.Crew From the chunky hoops down to the silver flats, everything about this look is *chef's kiss.* However, what particularly stood out to me about this look are the baggy jeans. The style is a current favorite among fashion It-girls so swapping this pair with your current go-to denim is an easy way to immediately look cooler.

Winona Penny Loafers in Spazzolato Leather (Was $198) $119 at J.Crew Another style It-girls can't stop wearing? Loafers. The shoes have been around for the last few seasons and they've already made their return for fall. Wear them with jeans or trousers if you're more into classic styles, or try them out with dresses and skirts with a pair of socks. The combo may not seem like a good match, but the look proves TikTok's "wrong shoe theory" can work.

Classic-Fit Chambray Shirt (Was $98) $58 at J.Crew My mantra for fall 2023 is "the more denim, the better." Sure, my closet may be full of jeans, denim skirts, and a trusted denim jacket, but I have yet to lay my eyes on a denim shirt I've coveted, that is, until now. Come fall, I'll be wearing this soft shirt with every pair of jeans I own for a cool double denim look. Then when the weather warms up again and I need to swap out my denim jacket for something lighter, this is the topper I'll be turning to.

Gwyneth Slip Skirt (Was $90) $60 at J.Crew At this point, I consider a slip skirt a wardrobe staple. It's the kind of skirt that can be worn a thousand different ways, especially come fall. Pair this neutral shirt with a cropped t-shirt, sneakers, and a denim jacket for more casual outings, or dress it up with knee-high boots, cardigan, and lots of chunky jewelry.

Abercrombie Sale Picks

Abercrombie is my go-to brand for elevated basics and, of course, jeans. Plus, plenty of their pieces can easily be dressed up or down for any occasion. For Labor Day through September 4, score 25 percent off select styles with an extra 15 percent off almost everything, including their just-released fall collection.

Boyfriend Suiting Blazer (Was $140) $83 at Abercrombie Give your black blazer a break this season and opt for a pinstripe option. We promise it's just as versatile, yet the print will give you a trendy edge over your corporate friends. This one features a boxy, oversized fit so layering is a breeze, plus the look is effortlessly cool.

Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean (Was $99) $63 at Abercrombie I've said it before and I'll say it again: Abercrombie's jeans do not miss! The quality is out of this world and they're so flattering on every body shape. Their 90s high rise styles are my favorite for a snatched-in waist, perky booty, and vintage look. This pair has slits in the hem, too, to show off your favorite pair of heels.

Draped Shell Top (Was $40) $20 at Abercrombie Sometimes your basic tees and tanks can feel a little boring. To switch it up, I recommend grabbing this top in every color. The high neck is a chic touch, while the draping is on trend and flattering. Swap all your tanks with this top and you'll instantly feel more polished, guaranteed.

Drapey Cropped Denim Jacket (Was $90) $57 at Abercrombie You can't get very far into fall fashion without having a trusty denim jacket at your disposal. Reviewers seem to be totally obsessed with this jacket and it all comes down to its fit. The cropped hem hits right at the waist, essentially creating a snatching effect, yet it's still oversized enough for easy layering.

Long-Sleeve Satin Button-Up Shirt (Was $70) $45 at Abercrombie You may have already guessed I'm passionate about button-up shirts and that definitely extends to this satin option. Whenever a cotton version doesn't quite fit the vibe, this silky top will do the trick. Wear it on a dinner date, to work, or a girl's night out. Whatever the occasion may be, this top will add some instant polish.

Satin Pleated Maxi Skirt (Was $90) $57 at Abercrombie Maybe you've noticed, but everyone in the fashion crowd is wearing long skirts, and I'm predicting the trend is only going to pick up steam come fall. If you've got a formal event in the near future, I suggest pairing this flowy number with a structured top for an easy polished look. I promise you'll love the way this skirt sashays as you dance the night away!

Satin Draped Wrap Midi Dress (Was $100) $64 at Abercrombie Speaking of formal events, I'm willing to bet you have a least one wedding on your calendar before the end of the year. Well, I found an incredibly flattering number to consider for your wedding guest dress. With a wrap skirt nipping in your waist and a lovely deep v-neck, this dress would look killer on any figure. The emerald green color is also the most stunning shade, especially for a winter wedding.

Essential Sunday Hoodie (Was $60) $38 at Abercrombie Just like the name suggests, this hoodie is going to be an essential part of your loungewear wardrobe. Not only does it look cool, but once you feel the cozy inside, you'll understand why it has nearly all 5-star reviews. One reviewer even wrote, "So soft, you’ll never want to take it off!" If you like a more oversized fit, though, opt for a size up.

Gap Sale Picks

If you haven't perused Gap's offerings in a while, I encourage you to do so this weekend as the brand is offering up to 70 percent off sale styles from now until September 5. Not only that, but you can also score 40 percent off the rest of your purchase.

Icon Trench Coat (Was $168) $134 at Gap If there's one coat you get this fall, make it a trench coat. The style is the quintessential coat for transitional weather—it's not too light and it's not too heavy so it'll get plenty of wear in the coming months. From the khaki shade to the true-to-size fit, Gap's iteration of the classic style is everything you could want in a trench.

24/7 Split-Hem Turtleneck Sweater (Was $80) $63 at Gap This sweater easily looks like it could have a designer price tag attached, but thankfully it's $63. Maybe it's the oversized fit, comfy feel, or chic stripes, but I could absolutely see myself wearing this sweater multiple times a week once the temps start to drop. In fact, I'm tempted to pick it up in every shade.

Denim Pencil Midi Skirt with Washwell (Was $70) $42 at Gap Trust me, you won't be able to get away from denim skirts this fall so why not hop on the trend with an affordable version? This trendy piece is so easy to style whether you're going for something casual or dressy (take the modeled photo as inspiration for an everyday look). Reviewers also say it has a slimming effect and hits at the perfect length just below the knees.

Merino Wool Long Cardigan (Was $70) $42 at Gap In just a few short weeks we'll be in peak sweater weather so you may want to stock up. Consider this long wool cardigan for your collection. It's lightweight, yet will still keep you warm on chillier days. I also love the old-school boyfriend fit—the long cut would work beautifully buttoned-up with slim-fitting pants, just like the model demonstrates.

High Rise Organic Cotton '90s Loose Jeans with Washwell (Was $90) $54 at Gap In case you haven't noticed, jeans are baggier than ever these days and I, for one, am here for it. The fit is undoubtedly the comfiest of denim styles, plus it exudes that effortless cool-girl energy we all would love to have. This pair is also for the girls that want the baggy fit without having to deal with a low waist.

100% Organic Cotton Ruched Mini Shirtdress (Was $60) $47 at Gap I will never get tired of a great shirtdress. Period. They may be simple, but they allow for your accessorizing style to really shine through. With this dress, I may wear it with loafers and socks one day, a leather blazer another, and I may even throw on a wide belt a different day. The styling options are pretty much endless.

Pinstripe Vest (Was $70) $42 at Gap Blame on the rise of quiet luxury, but classic suiting is shaping up to be one of the biggest trends of the year. Complete with pinstripes, this vest will make you feel like a bonafide fashion girl. While you may opt to shop the matching pants to complete the set, I'd argue the vest works just as well with a pair of jeans and sneakers.