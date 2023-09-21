Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Just in time for the chillier weather, J.Crew has expanded its vintage selection. This time, the brand is offering a limited collection of denim pieces which originally launched in the ‘80s and the ‘90s. Time to stock up on pre-loved pieces with serious longevity.
Rather than simply pulling inspiration from ‘80s and ‘90s fashion, J.Crew’s collection of jeans, jean jackets, denim maxi skirts, and the like from the eras is available to shop now on the brand’s website. The newest denim drop, which was released on September 21, is the latest installment from the J.Crew Always program, which launched earlier this year. Previous collections of coveted pieces that became available through the J.Crew Always program have included a few of the brand’s best-selling Barn Jackets as well as a range of sweaters and other knitwear. As is the case with previous drops, all of the denim items have been sourced by members of the J.Crew design team.
Beyond the newly-released denim pieces—which are quickly selling out as I type this, so act fast if you want to snag a pair for yourself—J.Crew has partnered with resale platform thredUP to build a dedicated site where shoppers can purchase pre-loved J.Crew pieces through the platform directly. You’ll be able to find a wider range of products through the thredUP site beyond the hand-selected denim items, often for less than $50.
Keep scrolling to shop for a few of the brand-new denim items. Then, keep your eyes peeled for information about upcoming vintage drops.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Julia Marzovilla is the E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
-
Naomi Campbell Added an Edgy New Element to Her Signature Sleek Hairstyle
We're talking about side-swept bangs, to be specific.
By Sophia Rivka Vilensky
-
Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Khai Gave Her the Sweetest Pedicure
Who needs a glam team when you have Khai?
By Sophia Rivka Vilensky
-
Jane Fonda Gave Her Signature Blowout a Textural Update
She changed her hair color, too.
By Sophia Rivka Vilensky