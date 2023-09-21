Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Just in time for the chillier weather, J.Crew has expanded its vintage selection. This time, the brand is offering a limited collection of denim pieces which originally launched in the ‘80s and the ‘90s. Time to stock up on pre-loved pieces with serious longevity.

Rather than simply pulling inspiration from ‘80s and ‘90s fashion, J.Crew’s collection of jeans, jean jackets, denim maxi skirts, and the like from the eras is available to shop now on the brand’s website . The newest denim drop, which was released on September 21, is the latest installment from the J.Crew Always program, which launched earlier this year. Previous collections of coveted pieces that became available through the J.Crew Always program have included a few of the brand’s best-selling Barn Jackets as well as a range of sweaters and other knitwear. As is the case with previous drops, all of the denim items have been sourced by members of the J.Crew design team.

Beyond the newly-released denim pieces—which are quickly selling out as I type this, so act fast if you want to snag a pair for yourself—J.Crew has partnered with resale platform thredUP to build a dedicated site where shoppers can purchase pre-loved J.Crew pieces through the platform directly. You’ll be able to find a wider range of products through the thredUP site beyond the hand-selected denim items, often for less than $50.

Keep scrolling to shop for a few of the brand-new denim items. Then, keep your eyes peeled for information about upcoming vintage drops.