Blazers, trousers, and button-downs all have one thing in common: They exist in our workwear rotation as a daily uniform that signifies we’re put together (even if we really aren’t.) As of late, however, these items are making their way out of the office and into our everyday closets—and for good reason. Their styling simplicity is currently on-trend (Re: quiet luxury), and coupled with luxury “It” brands honing in on elevated basics, workwear staples were bound to break out of their in-office limits. The latest celebrity to showcase the appeal of casual corporate style is Jennifer Lawrence, who wore a button-down shirt and trousers for a night out in New York City.

The Oscar-winning actress showed off a scaled-back aesthetic in a short-sleeve oversized white button-down, black trousers, and a black leather belt—all by The Row. Lawrence, who's working with fashion stylist Jamie Mizrah, completed her streamlined look with an unsuspecting, sculptural black shoulder bag and pointed-toe ballet flats.

Although her outfit may not seem all that newsworthy since it resembles that of a first-year Goldman Sachs advisor, it, in fact, is. Including her button-down and trousers pairing, Lawrence's recent street style has felt incredibly reminiscent of the business casual craze from the early 2010s. No-fuss basics such as button-down shirts, wide-leg trousers, and ballet flats worn for nights out—Lawrence is helping to usher in 2023's take on wearing in-office staples after hours, a trend you might even call corporate-core.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence's look and her newfound aesthetic further reiterate the virality of the "stealth wealth" style. It's true: simplistic, under-the-radar, if you know, you know fashion is here to stay, and Lawrence's looks only further prove this point. What’s more is that many of the actress' recent outfits feature pieces from the highly-coveted fashion brand owned by The Olsen twins, The Row. Kendall Jenner and Sofia Richie Grainge are other A-listers who frequently sport the brand, which is known to be incredibly chic and very expensive.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's The Row Pieces

While we’re all about investing in worthwhile pieces to have forever, it’s perhaps not practical for most to spend $1,000 on a basic button-down. That said, we’ve scoured the internet for similar pieces from other minimalist brands that don’t have as high of a price tag. To get her look, start by shopping for the basics: a crisp button-down and trousers. Below, shop our picks to get Lawrence’s stealth wealth, casual style.