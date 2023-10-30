Blazers, trousers, and button-downs all have one thing in common: They exist in our workwear rotation as a daily uniform that signifies we’re put together (even if we really aren’t.) As of late, however, these items are making their way out of the office and into our everyday closets—and for good reason. Their styling simplicity is currently on-trend (Re: quiet luxury), and coupled with luxury “It” brands honing in on elevated basics, workwear staples were bound to break out of their in-office limits. The latest celebrity to showcase the appeal of casual corporate style is Jennifer Lawrence, who wore a button-down shirt and trousers for a night out in New York City.
The Oscar-winning actress showed off a scaled-back aesthetic in a short-sleeve oversized white button-down, black trousers, and a black leather belt—all by The Row. Lawrence, who's working with fashion stylist Jamie Mizrah, completed her streamlined look with an unsuspecting, sculptural black shoulder bag and pointed-toe ballet flats.
Although her outfit may not seem all that newsworthy since it resembles that of a first-year Goldman Sachs advisor, it, in fact, is. Including her button-down and trousers pairing, Lawrence's recent street style has felt incredibly reminiscent of the business casual craze from the early 2010s. No-fuss basics such as button-down shirts, wide-leg trousers, and ballet flats worn for nights out—Lawrence is helping to usher in 2023's take on wearing in-office staples after hours, a trend you might even call corporate-core.
Lawrence's look and her newfound aesthetic further reiterate the virality of the "stealth wealth" style. It's true: simplistic, under-the-radar, if you know, you know fashion is here to stay, and Lawrence's looks only further prove this point. What’s more is that many of the actress' recent outfits feature pieces from the highly-coveted fashion brand owned by The Olsen twins, The Row. Kendall Jenner and Sofia Richie Grainge are other A-listers who frequently sport the brand, which is known to be incredibly chic and very expensive.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence's The Row Pieces
While we’re all about investing in worthwhile pieces to have forever, it’s perhaps not practical for most to spend $1,000 on a basic button-down. That said, we’ve scoured the internet for similar pieces from other minimalist brands that don’t have as high of a price tag. To get her look, start by shopping for the basics: a crisp button-down and trousers. Below, shop our picks to get Lawrence’s stealth wealth, casual style.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Outfit
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
-
Travis Barker Pointedly Shuts Down Rumors the Kourtney vs. Kim Feud Has Anything to Do with Him: “It’s Just So Ridiculous”
“That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? King Charles Is Apparently Having David Beckham Over to Discuss Working Together
It's not totally out of left field: Beckham has long been an outspoken royalist.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Self-Disclosed “‘Friends’ Fanatic” Prince Harry Always Called Himself a Chandler Bing—Played by the Late Matthew Perry
Harry opened up about his love of the show and his affinity for Perry’s character in his memoir, ‘Spare.’
By Rachel Burchfield
-
A GNO Done Right: Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber Matched in Head-to-Toe Leather
Plus, an in-the-wild preview of Kylie's new brand, Khy.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Taylor Swift Just Nailed the No-Pants Trend in an Oversized Polo Shirt
No pants, no problem.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Blake Lively Is A Monochrome Master In Shades of Blue
From dark navy to bright cornflower.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Dakota Johnson Confirms: Yes, You Can Wear Mesh Flats in the Fall
See-through shoes prevail!
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Katie Holmes Is Colorful and Cozy in This Mood-Boosting Fall Trend
She heightened hygge to a colorful level.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Leopard and Leather: Kendall Jenner Gives a Lesson in Bold Party Dressing
The sisters made a wild statement at Kim's birthday celebration.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Demi Moore Wanted to Challenge the Idea That Women "Become Less Desirable as We Get Older" With Her New Swimwear Line
Heck yes to this.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lizzo Celebrates Chart Win in a Hot Pink Bikini and Chanel Tights
A WHOLE LOOK.
By Iris Goldsztajn