Jennifer Lawrence's Latest Look Is Peak Loungewear Chic

We’ve all been there. We’ve all rolled out of bed in the fall and winter seasons and thrown on a pair of comfy pants, an oversized sweater, and a pair of slides, and called it a day. However, not everyone can pull off easy morning dressing like Jennifer Lawrence can. The Oscar-winning actress donned an oatmeal-colored sweater, a pair of trousers, and a shaggy pair of slides and called it a day—and I have all the details on her very attainable look.

Lawrence’s style has been the epitome of quiet luxury lately—I still think about her looks from the No Hard Feelings press tour over the summer—and that hasn’t stopped with the change of seasons. She was photographed alongside her husband Cooke Maroney in New York City over the weekend wearing an oatmeal-toned turtleneck sweater, a pair of black wide-leg trousers from The Row, a shaggy pair of slides (also from The Row), and an oversized cream-colored leather tote bag from LOEWE.

Comprised of fall wardrobe staples, Lawrence’s look is a reminder that you don’t need to wear every single trending piece to make your outfit look seasonally appropriate and cool. It's the epitome of elevated loungewear that looks great just as good outside of the house as it does around the house.

Most of Lawrence's own pieces are still in stock to buy. But regardless of whether you buy her exact pair of sandals or not, the look can be emulated with ease. The pieces are foundational to the ideal all-season wardrobe. Her slightly oversized sweater is a dream to wear on both days off and to the office thanks to a few nifty styling tricks. Her black pants—which feature an elasticated waistband—can be styled similarly for just about any occasion. Her shearling slide sandals are perhaps the trendiest item of the look, but similar versions can be found from Birkenstock. Finally, her tote bag is great if you’re the kind of person who carries every single essential item with them on a daily basis. It’s a bag that can hold your laptop, a makeup bag, and just about everything else you could ever need.

To get a similar look for yourself, keep scrolling. You can buy her exact pieces (save for the shoes, which are sold out everywhere), plus a few basics to build the rest of your fall closet around that capture a similar look.

The Row Gala Wide-Leg Crepe Pants $1090 at Bergdorf Goodman This is the exact pair of trousers that Lawrence is wearing. Made with an elasticated waistband and from a lightweight crepe material, they're the ideal relaxed day-to-day pants that feel like sweatpants or black leggings without looking like sweatpants or leggings. They can also easily be dressed up with heels or with flats, as Lawrence so expertly points out.

Loewe Large Flamenco Knot Leather Clutch $2990 at Saks Fifth Avenue While technically called a "clutch," this oversized bag is more of a soft tote. Available in five colors including this off-white hue, it has a pillowy shape that will hold all of your essentials and may even double as an overnight bag if you pack correctly.

RAEY Roll Neck Wool Cocoon Jumper $750 at Matches Fashion RAEY is one of those brands that fashion editors and insiders swear by. This Cocoon Jumper will do that—envelop you in a blanket of softness that you can wear season over season. The oversized fit can be worn a number of ways, but I would tuck the front portion of the sweater into your pants to add some shape.

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper $290 at COS If you are looking for a similar sweater to Lawrence's that doesn't hve a turtleneck design, consider this option from COS. It has a crewneck design that sits a touch higher up on the neck compared to other versions. The weighty knit material and bell sleeves are also super cozy, but the ribbed hem keeps its shape.

J.Crew Astrid Wide-Leg Pant in Luster Crepe $168 at J.Crew Slightly cropped and held together with an oh-so-comfortable elastic waistband, this pair of J.Crew trousers are finished with a hint of shine courtesy of their silky finish. You can shop them in either black or a light brown shade.

Madewell The Transport Bucket Bag $165 at Madewell My love for Madewell's Transport Bucket Bag knows no bounds. It has an adjustable crossbody strap plus a sturdy shoulder strap, holds my laptop, and comes in a few neutral colors. Priced at under $200, it's a great upgrade from your everyday tote bag.

ROAM Fuzzy Cap Mule Slides $165 at Shopbop Since Lawrence's The Row shearling slides are sold out, allow me to introduce you to this pair of mules from ROAM. Mules with a covered-toe design are a bit better for long winter walks through New York, for one, but this pair also has a lug sole for protection against icy sidewalks.

COS Pleated Elasticated Pants $120 at COS I have personally tried on this pair of COS pants and think about them often. They have a touch of shine and are full of delicate pleats that elevate them instantly. Great for the office or wearing to the airport, this cozy, lightweight pair are on my must-buy list for fall. Don't make my mistake miss out on them.

ALEX MILL Betty merino wool-blend turtleneck sweater $175 at Net-a-Porter I have one cardigan from Alex Mill and I wear it on a near-weekly basis. This merino-blend sweater is made from 80 percent wool and 20 percent recycled nylon. I also prefer the wider cuffs on this sweater because they will peak out from underneath all of your fall and winter jackets and coats.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal $180 at Nordstrom You can never go wrong with a pair of Birkenstocks in the fall, weather you choose the Boston clogs (which were recently named our best overall clogs) or this pair of shearling-lined Arizona sandals. You can wear them without socks in the fall—the shearling is surprisingly warm—or with them once the weather gets colder.

Beyond Yoga Space Dye Wide Leg Pants $110 at Nordstrom These are actually yoga pants, but the wider hem and thicker material elevate them for wear beyond the gym. These also have a higher rise than some of the other options on this list, so they're great for wearing with a cropped cardigan if you so choose.

Everlane The Alpaca Crew $118 at Everlane This new Alpaca Crew sweater from Everlane comes in a whopping 11 colors, from butter yellow to a slew of creamy nudes and brown shades. It has a slimmer fit when compared to some of the other knit picks on this list and, at a price of $118, it can't be beat for price-per-wear. Reviewers note that it runs large, but you can shop it in sizes XXS through XXXL.

By Anthropologie The Hollace Tote $108 at Anthropologie This tote from Anthropologie has no frills—and that's why I love it. It holds a ton—reviewers rave about how roomy it is—and comes in three colors including this white hue, a warm brown-red, and black.

Jenni Kayne Shearling Mule $425 at Shopbop Another shearling favorite of mine is this pair from Jenni Kayne. This pair was one of Marie Claire's favorite clogs alongside the aforementioned Birkenstock Bostons because they're comfortable to wear with an elevated finish and slender profile despite the shaggy upper design.

Mansur Gavriel Bucket Leather Hobo Bag $895 at Bergdorf Goodman This Mansur Gavriel bag is still an investment at nearly $900, but it's well worth it. Every bag that I own from the brand—I have a smaller shoulder bag and a crossbody option—has worn beautifully despite my constantly wearing them. This one has a 12-inch drop that sits comfortably under your arm and a measures approximately 12.6 inches in height so it can hold your computer.