Jennifer Lopez' Honeymoon Style Is Parisian Perfection—This Way to Shop Her Outfits

Obviously, Jennifer Lopez is a longtime fashion icon. But there's just something about her honeymoon style that's completely speaking to me.
After J. Lo and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas earlier this month, they flew off to Paris with four out of five of their kids, and have spent their time strolling through the City of Light looking extremely stylish (if not happy at every turn).
Now, because I'm a giving sort of person, I've scoured the internet to find some of Lopez' exact Parisian clothes—and some similar picks that'll get you close enough to copying her look. Let's get started, shall we?
Lopez walked arm in arm with her beau in the Tuileries Gardens wearing a strappy, cutout hot pink (Barbiecore!!!) dress by Reformation with a matching Valentino handbag, nude platform heels, and a simple pony tail.
She wore a gorgeous electric blue shirt-dress by Alexander McQueen (opens in new tab) with a Dior tote (opens in new tab), nude flats, oversized sunglasses, and a messy bun.
She wore another dress by Reformation, this time a floral number, paired with a Gucci Diana bag in brown and brown suede sandals.
And she wore a gorgeous floral crepe long-sleeved gown, which I sadly cannot find online, paired with a flashy Dolce & Gabbana box bag. As a consolation prize, you can shop another floral dress she wore in Paris below (if you have a cool $2k to spare), as well as a bag similar to hers.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
