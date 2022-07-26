Jennifer Lopez' Honeymoon Style Is Parisian Perfection—This Way to Shop Her Outfits

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Obviously, Jennifer Lopez is a longtime fashion icon. But there's just something about her honeymoon style that's completely speaking to me.

After J. Lo and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas earlier this month, they flew off to Paris with four out of five of their kids, and have spent their time strolling through the City of Light looking extremely stylish (if not happy at every turn).

Now, because I'm a giving sort of person, I've scoured the internet to find some of Lopez' exact Parisian clothes—and some similar picks that'll get you close enough to copying her look. Let's get started, shall we?

Lopez walked arm in arm with her beau in the Tuileries Gardens wearing a strappy, cutout hot pink (Barbiecore!!!) dress by Reformation with a matching Valentino handbag, nude platform heels, and a simple pony tail.

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Suu / Getty)

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Suu / Getty)

She wore a gorgeous electric blue shirt-dress by Alexander McQueen (opens in new tab) with a Dior tote (opens in new tab), nude flats, oversized sunglasses, and a messy bun.

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Suu / Getty)

She wore another dress by Reformation, this time a floral number, paired with a Gucci Diana bag in brown and brown suede sandals.

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Suu / Getty)

(opens in new tab) Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress $248 at Reformation (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Gucci Diana Mini Tote Bag $3,300 at Gucci (opens in new tab)

And she wore a gorgeous floral crepe long-sleeved gown, which I sadly cannot find online, paired with a flashy Dolce & Gabbana box bag. As a consolation prize, you can shop another floral dress she wore in Paris below (if you have a cool $2k to spare), as well as a bag similar to hers.

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Suu / Getty)