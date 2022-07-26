Jennifer Lopez' Honeymoon Style Is Parisian Perfection—This Way to Shop Her Outfits

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen strolling near the Louvre Museum on July 24, 2022 in Paris, France.
(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Suu / Getty)
Obviously, Jennifer Lopez is a longtime fashion icon. But there's just something about her honeymoon style that's completely speaking to me.

After J. Lo and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas earlier this month, they flew off to Paris with four out of five of their kids, and have spent their time strolling through the City of Light looking extremely stylish (if not happy at every turn).

Now, because I'm a giving sort of person, I've scoured the internet to find some of Lopez' exact Parisian clothes—and some similar picks that'll get you close enough to copying her look. Let's get started, shall we?

Lopez walked arm in arm with her beau in the Tuileries Gardens wearing a strappy, cutout hot pink (Barbiecore!!!) dress by Reformation with a matching Valentino handbag, nude platform heels, and a simple pony tail.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen strolling near the Louvre Museum on July 24, 2022 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Suu / Getty)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen strolling near the Louvre Museum on July 24, 2022 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Suu / Getty)

Reformation Stassie Dress

Valentino One Stud Small Leather Crossbody Bag

She wore a gorgeous electric blue shirt-dress by Alexander McQueen (opens in new tab) with a Dior tote (opens in new tab), nude flats, oversized sunglasses, and a messy bun.

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at Le Flore en l'Île on July 25, 2022 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Suu / Getty)

She wore another dress by Reformation, this time a floral number, paired with a Gucci Diana bag in brown and brown suede sandals.

Jennifer Lopez is seen near the River Seine on July 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Suu / Getty)

Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress

Gucci Diana Mini Tote Bag

And she wore a gorgeous floral crepe long-sleeved gown, which I sadly cannot find online, paired with a flashy Dolce & Gabbana box bag. As a consolation prize, you can shop another floral dress she wore in Paris below (if you have a cool $2k to spare), as well as a bag similar to hers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen leaving Hôtel de Crillon on July 23, 2022 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Suu / Getty)

Oscar de la Renta Floral Cotton-Blend Midi Dress

Dolce & Gabbana Box Crocodile-Effect Shoulder Bag

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

