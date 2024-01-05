Jeremy Allen White—AKA the gorgeous chef from The Bear—is the new face (and body...) of Calvin Klein Underwear, and we all collectively need to cool down after seeing this whole campaign.

In the video version of the ad, White walks around Downtown New York City and ends up stripping to his tighty-whities, and there is some very deliberate zooming action going on there as well as the actor scampers around a rooftop.

Needless to say, the comments on the brand's Instagram post of this were... um...

"How many times is too many times," asked one person.

"You grossly underpaid him for this no matter what the final figure was lol," said someone else.

"This feels illegal," commented another.

"How much for the ones he’s wearing asking for a friend," asked one savvy shopper.

A post shared by Calvin Klein A photo posted by calvinklein on

For those who prefer to let their gaze linger, there are equally sinful stills available for your viewing.

A post shared by Calvin Klein A photo posted by calvinklein on

A post shared by Calvin Klein A photo posted by calvinklein on

Upon seeing these photos, many people felt they needed to take a sick day, while others cleverly asked about acquiring a poster or print version of the images. Sadly no news on that front as of yet.

Aside from making social media users lose their damn minds across the board, White is thriving right now, notably starring in The Iron Claw alongside Zac Efron and Lily James. Meanwhile, season 3 of The Bear is slated for release sometime in 2024.

On the personal side, while his divorce from wife of four years Addison Timlin in 2023 probably wasn't the highlight of his life, Allen is currently dating Spanish popstar Rosalía, and they're, like, the hottest couple I've ever seen in my life—not to be dramatic.

So yeah, brace yourself for much more Jeremy Allen White moving forward!