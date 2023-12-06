Let's Break Down Rumored New Couple Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía's Complete Relationship Timeline

Each week seems to bring a new Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White sighting! While we eagerly await official confirmation of this couple, let's break down what we know about the timeline of the rumored couple thus far.

Both the singer-songwriter and The Bear actor are fresh out of relationships and have seemingly found solace in one another. Rosalía ended her engagement to Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro in July, and Allen's wife, Addison Timlin, filed for divorce in May.

Since the divorce filing, there was a brief rumor that White and Timlin had reconciled when they were spotted embracing, but it has since been confirmed that this is not the case. Allen and Timlin share two daughters and are maintaining shared custody.

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/kE2PHwdgFkDecember 2, 2023 See more

The first Rosalía and Allen sighting occurred in October, when the pair were seen out to dinner and at a screening of Wild Things — the perfect first date?

The next week, the pair were spotted in Los Angeles at a farmers market, which turned out to be a recurring date spot for them. During their first farmers market date, Allen was holding several bouquets of flowers while Rosalía held a single flower in her hand. A wholesome date, especially for celebs with such busy lives.

The next outing was photographed by TMZ and occurred in November. The pair were dressed casually, with Rosalía in leggings and a sweater, and Allen in a beanie, t-shirt, and sweatpants. They seemed to be smoking and chatting, and then hugged before departing. This is far less structured than a date and may suggest they're further along in their relationship than we initially thought.

Most recently, Rosalía and Allen were seen grabbing a bite to eat at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. They (accidentally) coordinated for this one in matching black outfits, and we're loving this couple's street style.

There have also been a few more sightings according to Deuxmoi, but with no photos to prove it.

A source told Us Weekly that they've only recently started dating, and were friends before that, but it hasn't been confirmed by either of them.

Will the holiday season bring this couple further into the limelight? Guess we'll have to wait and see!

Rosalía & Jeremy Allen White are officially dating, according to US weekly. pic.twitter.com/KEuSfwuEueDecember 1, 2023 See more