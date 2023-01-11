The Golden Globes, a.k.a the official kick-off of the 2023 awards show season, are finally here—and that means that the very full-glam looks are here, too, Topping my personal list of the best-dressed guests on the Golden Globes red carpet this year (opens in new tab) (so far!) is Jessica Chastain in what seems to be a very sparkly, spidery web-like look.

The Marie Claire cover star (opens in new tab) nominated for her performance in George & Tammy wore an Oscar de la Renta gown for this year's very rainy Los Angeles red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress Elizabeth Stewart styled for tonight's event is no stranger to wearing an array of structural and shiny looks (see: her lavender gown from the Oscars red carpet (opens in new tab) in 2022 (opens in new tab)), and tonight's ensemble is no different.

The gown consisted of a series of crystal-coated pieces of fabric laid over the top of a mesh bodice and sheer skirt in an elaborate webbed pattern. The look, accompanied by a coordinating webbed face mask, is seen exclusively in a series of photos posted to Stewart's Instagram page. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)

With a dress this show-stopping, Stewart chose to keep the rest of Chastain's accessories simple: The actress donned only a few oversized Gucci rings and no other jewels, as well as a pair of matching gold platform heels from Casadei.

Her beauty look was just as sleek. Makeup artist Kristofer Buckle kept her skin matte yet radiant with rosy-toned hues, a sharp black winged eyeliner look, and a soft pink shade on her lips. Hairstylist Renato Campora fashioned her iconic red hair into a sleek slicked-back French-inspired updo.