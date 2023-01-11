The Golden Globes, a.k.a the official kick-off of the 2023 awards show season, are finally here—and that means that the very full-glam looks are here, too, Topping my personal list of the best-dressed guests on the Golden Globes red carpet this year (opens in new tab) (so far!) is Jessica Chastain in what seems to be a very sparkly, spidery web-like look.
The Marie Claire cover star (opens in new tab) nominated for her performance in George & Tammy wore an Oscar de la Renta gown for this year's very rainy Los Angeles red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress Elizabeth Stewart styled for tonight's event is no stranger to wearing an array of structural and shiny looks (see: her lavender gown from the Oscars red carpet (opens in new tab) in 2022 (opens in new tab)), and tonight's ensemble is no different.
The gown consisted of a series of crystal-coated pieces of fabric laid over the top of a mesh bodice and sheer skirt in an elaborate webbed pattern. The look, accompanied by a coordinating webbed face mask, is seen exclusively in a series of photos posted to Stewart's Instagram page. (opens in new tab)
With a dress this show-stopping, Stewart chose to keep the rest of Chastain's accessories simple: The actress donned only a few oversized Gucci rings and no other jewels, as well as a pair of matching gold platform heels from Casadei.
Her beauty look was just as sleek. Makeup artist Kristofer Buckle kept her skin matte yet radiant with rosy-toned hues, a sharp black winged eyeliner look, and a soft pink shade on her lips. Hairstylist Renato Campora fashioned her iconic red hair into a sleek slicked-back French-inspired updo.
Julia Marzovilla is the E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
-
The Golden Globes 2023: The Best Red Carpet Looks
Hear that? That's the sound of celebrities slipping into chiffon and strapping on stilettos.
By Emma Childs
-
Show-Stopping Musical Movies for When You Just Want to Sing
All the dance numbers! All the show tunes!
By Amanda Mitchell
-
Get Organized With Our Favorite Planners
Stay organized in style.
By Gabrielle Ulubay