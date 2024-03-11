Angelina Jolie May Have Skipped the Oscars, But She Designed a Dress for the Red Carpet First

Angelina Jolie didn't attend the 96th Academy Awards—but she designed a memorable dress for the 2024 Oscars red carpet. The actress, who launched her eponymous and sustainable fashion brand Atelier Jolie in 2023, created a silk A-line gown for Suleika Jaouad, who appears in the Best Original Song-nominated documentary American Symphony alongside her husband, Jon Batiste. Jaouad's dress, a reflective champagne-colored silhouette, marks the first time one of Jolie's creations has been worn on a red carpet.

The gown, crafted of 100 percent sustainable and vintage silk, features hand-drawn paintings created in collaboration with artist Chaz Guest. The artwork was inspired by Batiste and Jaouad's documentary film, which follows the couple's relationship while navigating Jaouad's leukemia diagnosis.

A behind-the-scenes glimpse of Angelina Jolie designing the Oscars gown. (Image credit: Getty Images/Chaz Guest)

The champagne-toned gown was crafted from 100 percent sustainable and vintage silk. (Image credit: Jen Rosenstein)

In keeping with Atelier Jolie's tenant of sustainability, Jaouad's Oscars look was completed with vintage jewelry by Neil Lane Couture, dating as far back as the late 1800s.

The detailed artwork on the back of the Atelier Jolie dress depicts a symphony and Batiste conducting. (Image credit: Jen Rosenstein)

A close-up look at Suleika Jaoad's vintage jewelry that dates back to 1870 and 1970. (Image credit: Jen Rosenstein)

Jolie credits Jaouad, a New York Times best-selling author and award-winning artist, as a design muse. “From the moment we met, it felt like this collaboration was meant to be, and I wanted to design a dress just for [Jaouad,]" Jolie said in a press statement. "Like all projects within the atelier, the goal is to make clothing personal, and to be bold and creative together," describing the design partnership as "exactly what I hoped we could do with Atelier Jolie.”

Suleika Jaouad, alongside her husband Jon Batiste, on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images/Chaz Guest)

In addition to adding a red carpet design debut to her resume, Jolie recently teamed up with Chloe’s former creative director, Gabriela Hearst, on a collection for her namesake brand. The collaboration, which launched earlier this year, consists primarily of boho-inspired formalwear—including flowy gowns, heeled pumps, and statement jewelry.

Jolie previously worked with former Chloe creative director Gabriela Hearst for a collaboration collection. (Image credit: Chloé x Atelier Jolie)

With Jaouad's Oscar dress and her collaboration with Hearst, it's evident Atelier Jolie has already developed a few brand codes in the world of timelessly elegant eveningwear.