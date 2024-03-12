Kaia Gerber Ditches the Oscars Red Carpet in a Disco Maxi Dress

Kaia Gerber might not have attended the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, but she still rang in the biggest award ceremony of the year in true supermodel style.
Gerber recently shared her late-night outfit, chosen for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, in a Instagram carousel. In the post published during the evening on March 11, the 22-year-old wore a strapless black dress from Celine. The glittering piece, styled by Danielle Goldberg, featured a slightly plunging abstract neckline and a long, floor-grazing skirt.
The Bottoms actress finished her evening glam with a subtle smoky eyeshadow and a glossy blush pink lip, courtesy of makeup artist Valeria Ferreira. Her brunette hair was teased out and worn in loose, crimped waves.
"@celine dress of my dreams," Gerber wrote on the Instagram post.
A photo posted by kaiagerber on
That night, Gerber twinned with her mother, Cindy Crawford—and not by coincidence, as they're known to coordinate in chic outfits. In the model's Instagram Story, she posed side-by-side with Crawford before heading to the Vanity Fair Oscars party. For the occasion, Crawford also chose sparkles—going for Alexandre Vauthier's navy wrap gown featuring a revealing slit.
Outside of her bookworm-inspired street style, Gerber clearly has an affinity for the glitz and glamour. In February, she attended the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion & Film BAFTA Awards afterparty wearing another shiny Celine dress. Her outfit starred a gold fringe mini from the fashion house, accessorized with a matching metallic clutch and strappy golden heels.
Gerber's shimmering BAFTA Awards afterparty outfit was actually quite symbolic, referencing her mother's gold dress from the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards.
Gerber is just getting started when it comes to partying in glitter. In February, she went to the Dune: Part Two afterparty in London wearing a sparkly brown maxi gown styled with the same gold clutch and heels she wore to the British Vogue event.
While Gerber's "off-duty librarian" outfits are synonymous with the model's standard aesthetic, it looks like she's making sequins and shimmer a permanent part of her going-out wardrobe.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Princess Kate Feels “Awful” and Is “Deeply Upset” That An “Innocent Family Photograph” Has Turned So Nightmarish
The brouhaha over her Mother’s Day photo edits—done for a pretty relatable reason, actually—made for “a bad day at the office for the Palace” yesterday.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The Wildest and Worst Golden Globes Dresses
We love a big swing, but...
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
13 Products a Beauty Editor Trusts to Fight Rosacea
Flare-ups are a thing of the past.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Kristen Stewart Pulls Off Three Punk Outfit Changes in One Day
She put her beloved punk spin on each outfit.
By India Roby Published
-
Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Red Carpet Fashion Is as Triumphant as Her Résumé
Not only is the Oscar winner a breakout film star, she's a fashion darling on the rise.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Rewears Kate Moss’ Sheer Dress From Givenchy's 1996 Archive
It hasn't been seen since 1996.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Nearly-Naked Silver Florals Are in Full Bloom at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Celebrities put a charming spin on the barely-there trend.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
All the Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 Oscars
The must-see looks end awards season on a satisfying note.
By Emma Childs Last updated
-
Katie Holmes' Beloved Frankie Shop Coat Is a True Closet Staple
Apparently, her wardrobe wouldn't be complete without it.
By Melony Forcier Published
-
Chrissy Teigen's Naked Dress Is Coated in Sheer Panels
Courtesy of Saint Laurent.
By Melony Forcier Published
-
Sophie Turner Proves Once Again That Uggs Are the Coziest Travel Shoes
Her travel style is so relatable.
By India Roby Published