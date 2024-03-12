Kaia Gerber Ditches the Oscars Red Carpet in a Disco Maxi Dress

Kaia Gerber might not have attended the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, but she still rang in the biggest award ceremony of the year in true supermodel style.

Gerber recently shared her late-night outfit, chosen for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, in a Instagram carousel. In the post published during the evening on March 11, the 22-year-old wore a strapless black dress from Celine. The glittering piece, styled by Danielle Goldberg, featured a slightly plunging abstract neckline and a long, floor-grazing skirt.

Kaia Gerber's Oscar night look featured a bedazzled Celine maxi dress. (Image credit: Instagram/@kaiagerber)

The Bottoms actress finished her evening glam with a subtle smoky eyeshadow and a glossy blush pink lip, courtesy of makeup artist Valeria Ferreira. Her brunette hair was teased out and worn in loose, crimped waves.

"@celine dress of my dreams," Gerber wrote on the Instagram post.

That night, Gerber twinned with her mother, Cindy Crawford—and not by coincidence, as they're known to coordinate in chic outfits. In the model's Instagram Story, she posed side-by-side with Crawford before heading to the Vanity Fair Oscars party. For the occasion, Crawford also chose sparkles—going for Alexandre Vauthier's navy wrap gown featuring a revealing slit.

Kaia Gerber posing alongside her mother, Cindy Crawford, in a recent Instagram Story post. (Image credit: Instagram/@kaiagerber)

Outside of her bookworm-inspired street style, Gerber clearly has an affinity for the glitz and glamour. In February, she attended the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion & Film BAFTA Awards afterparty wearing another shiny Celine dress. Her outfit starred a gold fringe mini from the fashion house, accessorized with a matching metallic clutch and strappy golden heels.

Gerber arrived at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion & Film BAFTA Awards afterparty in a gold mini dress, referencing Cindy Crawford's 1994 VMAs look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber's shimmering BAFTA Awards afterparty outfit was actually quite symbolic, referencing her mother's gold dress from the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards.

Gerber attended the Dune: Part Two afterparty in a glittering chocolate brown dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber is just getting started when it comes to partying in glitter. In February, she went to the Dune: Part Two afterparty in London wearing a sparkly brown maxi gown styled with the same gold clutch and heels she wore to the British Vogue event.

While Gerber's "off-duty librarian" outfits are synonymous with the model's standard aesthetic, it looks like she's making sequins and shimmer a permanent part of her going-out wardrobe.