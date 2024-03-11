Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski Wear Nearly-Identical Gowns to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

True fashion fans know the Oscars red carpet is just where noteworthy looks begin on Academy Awards night. After the awards ceremony, the stars headed to the annual Vanity Fair after party, where the A-list attendees wore arguably their boldest outfits of the night yet. While it's expected to see trends emerge on the vast red carpets (see nearly-naked florals, mermaidcore tones, and sheer dresses that hardly counted as clothes), it's rare to see celebrities actually match. Yet two style darlings, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski, appeared on the red carpet in nearly identical dresses.
Emily Ratajkowski was one of the earlier guests to arrive at the post-Oscars event in Beverly Hills. For the occasion, the supermodel wore a sculptural gown, hailing from Jacquemus' Spring/Summer 2024 collection.
The long white ensemble was one of the label's bridal looks, first presented in the South of France in January. The dress was worn sans veil and featured a flowy, tulle train falling right behind. The strapless square-shaped bodice was done into an asymmetrical angle that, at first glance, appeared to float off of her body.
The 32-year-old supermodel kept her glam minimal, wearing only dangling diamond earrings. Her brunette hair was in loose waves, and her makeup featured a matte nude lip.
As specific as Ratajkowski's outfit was, you'd think she'd be the only one to opt for such a gown. But soon after her arrival, Kim Kardashian made her way to the event. In a break from Kardashian's usually maximalist red-carpet approach, the reality TV star instead went for a more subdued, sculptural dress with uncanny resemblance to Ratajkowski's.
The Skims mogul chose a silk white gown by Balenciaga, which was sourced from the fashion house's Pre-Fall 2024 runway show, where it first debuted in black.
Like Ratajkowski, Kardashian's new iteration featured a strapless bodice with a pointed, sculptural neckline. The dress was also fitted at the waist, with the skirt creating a small train at her feet.
The Kardashians star also opted out of statement accessories, with the exception of classic diamond studs and a diamond ring. She finished the look off with barely visible pointed black heels.
On the beauty front, she wore a dark, smoky eyeshadow and a full neutral lip, with her hair cascading down her back in loose waves.
Though Kardashian and Ratajkowski's "accidental twinning" moment could be a mere coincidence, both their after-party looks could perhaps foreshadow a new era of red-carpet dressing. If the biggest sartorial stars are ending award season in trippy bridal ensembles, a bevy of sculptural, trompe l'oeil glamour could be on dek for the 2024 Met Gala and beyond.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
