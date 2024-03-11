Buckle up, fashion history nerds—this Oscars red carpet look is a big one. At the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars Party, Jennifer Lawrence wore a sheer floral Givenchy dress from the fashion house's Haute Couture Fall 1996 collection, which was John Galliano's last couture collection before his appointment as creative director of Dior. And the nuggets of fashion history don't end there: Lawrence's otherworldly white gown was originally worn by capital-S Supermodel Kate Moss on the runway 28 years ago.

The exquisite archival dress boasts a high empire silhouette and frilly puff sleeves, offering a sweetness that contradicts the sultriness of its sheer floral fabric. Underneath her dreamy naked dress, Lawrence wore undergarments that blended in seamlessly with her skin for a pitch-perfect nude illusion.

As for accessories, longtime stylist Jamie Mizrahi added a lucite bangle bracelet, massive diamond stud earrings, and a selection of diamond rings to complement Lawrence's ethereal dress.

Almost three decades ago, Moss wore the dreamy Givenchy couture dress with a towering Marie Antoinette-style wig in an ivory shade that matched the gown—an accoutrement that J.Law and Mizrahi opted to go without.

Galliano's Givenchy 1996 couture collection explored the concept of Les Incroyables, a small group of indulgent, flamboyantly dressed French aristocrats during the late 1700s. The designer also used the crowd of hedonistic nobles from post-Revolutionary France as design muses in his 1984 graduate collection, titled Les Incroyables, from the Saint Martins College of Art and Design.

Earlier in the evening, Lawrence arrived at the 2024 Oscars red carpet in a custom polka-dotted Dior gown, which took about 1,500 hours of work to create.

In the world of celebrity styling, an archive fashion relic is the ultimate fashion flex. Zendaya and Law Roach frequently pull from the vaults; just last week, Z wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown to the Green Carpet Fashion Awards that channeled a party spirit from the Roaring Twenties.

Furthermore, considering Lawrence is a longtime Dior ambassador who typically dresses exclusively in the French fashion house, her opting for rare vintage from Givenchy is an intriguing, albeit wonderful, pivot. Here's to hoping Lawrence wears more historic gowns, Givenchy, Dior, or otherwise, soon.