Nearly-Naked Silver Florals Are in Full Bloom at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The 2024 Oscars red carpet was certainly one to remember. Margot Robbie ended her Barbie pink fashion campaign with an all-black Versace gown, Zendaya wowed the crowd in a sparkly Armani Privé dress, and stars including Emma Stone, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Halie Steinfeld fully embraced the " under-the-sea " trend.

To every fashion enthusiast's delight, the evening of abundant glamour hasn't ended yet—celebrity guests are making their way from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills to showcase their late-night outfits at the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

As looks are beginning to emerge from the Vanity Fair red carpet, nearly-naked silver florals are taking center stage.

Celebrities like Quinta Brunson, Chrissy Teigen, and Jessica Alba have all endorsed this springtime-appropriate look, which incorporates floral embellishments into sheer textures, plunging necklines, and high-slit hemlines.

Although the night is just getting started, there will likely be more skin-bearing floral looks to come.

Quinta Brunson in a daring slit gown adorned with sheer fabric and floral embroidery. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Alba in a sculpted silver dress trimmed with floral appliqués. (Image credit: Alamy)

Chrissy Teigen in a sheer gown decorated with silver floral embellishments. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meg Ryan in a peplum dress featuring delicate floral embroidery. (Image credit: Getty Images)