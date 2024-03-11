Emma Stone traded one Louis Vuitton dress for another last night at the 96th Academy Awards.
After accepting the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Poor Things, Stone revealed that her sea foam peplum dress had ripped apart at the seams. Luckily, there were just a few remaining awards before the star was able to change into her after party look—a custom-made, transparent high-low Louis Vuitton dress.
The grey-ish white gown was covered in tiny diamond-shaped mirrors and silver fringe that sparkled as cameras flashed in her direction. Her powder blue bra and underwear peeked through the shimmery sheer, a callback to her dress from earlier in the evening, and perhaps a nod to the icy blue puff-sleeved, cropped jacket she wore as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Stone completed the look with a pair of metallic heels.
Stone had taken the Oscars stage earlier in the evening, wearing a peplum Louis Vuitton gown with a shell-like layer of fabric, complementing by a monochrome beauty look referencing a top 2024 makeup trend.
Celebrity stylist Petra Flannery dressed Stone for this year's award show. She previously told Vogue, "We wanted to keep Emma, Emma, but show her affinity with the character and Bella's spirit."
Stone was honest about her wardrobe malfunction as she walked onstage, kicking off her acceptance speech by admitting her dress tore during Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" performance.
Even before her outfit change, she didn't have to spend much time in a ripped garment. “They sewed me back in,” Stone said backstage after receiving her award. “Right when I came back, they sewed me back in, which was wonderful.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Spotted Together in a Car Leaving Windsor Castle
It marks the first public sighting of the couple in all of 2024.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski Coincidentally Matched at an Oscars After Party
Two different designers, nearly the same look.
By India Roby
-
Kensington Palace Refuses to Release the Original, Unedited Photo of Princess Kate That Is Causing So Much Controversy
Metadata from the photo in question shows it was “saved in Adobe Photoshop twice on an Apple Mac” over the weekend.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Celebrities Opt for Barely Any Clothes at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
So many stars are co-signing the naked dressing agenda.
By India Roby
-
Nearly-Naked Silver Florals Are in Full Bloom at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Celebrities put a charming spin on the barely-there trend.
By Lauren Tappan
-
Lily Gladstone's Oscars Gown Is a Beautiful Ode to Her Culture
The actress's Gucci dress is threaded with meaning.
By Lauren Tappan
-
Ryan Gosling Makes an Unexpected Nod to 'Barbie' on the 2024 Oscars Red Carpet
It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Emma Stone Revives the Peplum Trend With Her 2024 Oscars Red Carpet Dress
The actress revived the controversial fit-and-flare silhouette.
By Emma Childs
-
America Ferrera's "Barbie Fairytale Princess" Oscars 2024 Gown Took 400 Hours to Make
Seven tailors worked to bring her 'Barbie' vision to life.
By Lauren Tappan
-
Emma Stone's Oscars Campaign Is Full of Award-Worthy Gowns
It's her latest in a string of elegant red carpet looks.
By Melony Forcier
-
Emma Stone's Givenchy Dress Is an Understated Take on See-Through Sheers
The actress utilized an age-old fashion hack.
By Kaitlin Clapinski