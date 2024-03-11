Emma Stone traded one Louis Vuitton dress for another last night at the 96th Academy Awards.

After accepting the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Poor Things, Stone revealed that her sea foam peplum dress had ripped apart at the seams. Luckily, there were just a few remaining awards before the star was able to change into her after party look—a custom-made, transparent high-low Louis Vuitton dress.

Emma Stone shimmers on the Vanity Fair Oscars after party red carpet in a second Louis Vuitton Look (Image credit: Getty Images)

The grey-ish white gown was covered in tiny diamond-shaped mirrors and silver fringe that sparkled as cameras flashed in her direction. Her powder blue bra and underwear peeked through the shimmery sheer, a callback to her dress from earlier in the evening, and perhaps a nod to the icy blue puff-sleeved, cropped jacket she wore as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Stone completed the look with a pair of metallic heels.

Up close, Stone's semi-sheer gown revealed a peek at her blue and white underwear beneath it. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone had taken the Oscars stage earlier in the evening, wearing a peplum Louis Vuitton gown with a shell-like layer of fabric, complementing by a monochrome beauty look referencing a top 2024 makeup trend.

Celebrity stylist Petra Flannery dressed Stone for this year's award show. She previously told Vogue, "We wanted to keep Emma, Emma, but show her affinity with the character and Bella's spirit."

Stone accepted her Academy Award for Best Actress with her dress ripped open in the back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone was honest about her wardrobe malfunction as she walked onstage, kicking off her acceptance speech by admitting her dress tore during Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" performance.

Even before her outfit change, she didn't have to spend much time in a ripped garment. “They sewed me back in,” Stone said backstage after receiving her award. “Right when I came back, they sewed me back in, which was wonderful.”