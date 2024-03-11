Sure, the Super Bowl of red carpet fashion—the Oscars—presented some unforgettable moments, from a resurgent mermaidcore trend to a final Barbie gown requiring 400 hours to create. But just as fashion lovers thought the ceremony's biggest stars brought their best looks forward, a second event pushed the style agenda even further. As the big occasion winded down, A-listers trickled over to the Vanity Fair after party to celebrate in style. The hottest trend of the night? Nearly-naked dressing, in gowns that barely counted as clothes.
While John Cena might've taken the "nude" agenda quite literally on the Oscars stage, the Vanity Fair after party featured a more refreshed spin on the skin-revealing look. See stars like Quinta Brunson, Chrissy Teigen, and Pamela Anderson, for example, who incorporated floral appliqués into the barely-there mix.
Some of the party's attendees embraced the revealing aesthetic via couture undergarments. Margot Robbie swapped out of her LBD for a vintage gold crystal-studded Mugler corset, wearing it as a mini dress and baring her legs. Zoe Lister-Jones followed suit in a corseted Wiederhoeft number, opting for nude-colored tights and matching opera gloves.
Most of the guests went sheer, sticking with see-through tulle as the base. Vanessa Hudgens debuted her baby bump in an exposing cape-style dress layered with matching black underwear, while Kendall Jenner pulled an intricate lace black gown straight from the Maison Margiela 2024 couture collection.
If there's anything to gather from the post-Oscars festivities, it's that the much-adored style stars are all in for polarizing silhouettes—and the nearly-naked look is here to stay. Here are all the best barely-there ensembles from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party ahead.
Florence Pugh
Ice Spice
Anitta in Fendi
Margot Robbie in Mugler Spring/Summer 96
Paris Hilton
Kendall Jenner in Maison Margiela Couture
Yara Shahidi
Vanessa Hudgens in Alberta Ferretti
Kerry Washington
Charli XCX
Jennifer Lawrence in Givenchy
Sabrina Carpenter
Quinta Brunson
Chrissy Teigen
Phoebe Dynevor
Zoe Lister-Jones in Wiederhoeft
Madelyn Cline in Givenchy
Halle Bailey
Ashley Graham
Ellie Goulding
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
