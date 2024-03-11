Sure, the Super Bowl of red carpet fashion—the Oscars—presented some unforgettable moments, from a resurgent mermaidcore trend to a final Barbie gown requiring 400 hours to create. But just as fashion lovers thought the ceremony's biggest stars brought their best looks forward, a second event pushed the style agenda even further. As the big occasion winded down, A-listers trickled over to the Vanity Fair after party to celebrate in style. The hottest trend of the night? Nearly-naked dressing, in gowns that barely counted as clothes.

While John Cena might've taken the "nude" agenda quite literally on the Oscars stage, the Vanity Fair after party featured a more refreshed spin on the skin-revealing look. See stars like Quinta Brunson, Chrissy Teigen, and Pamela Anderson, for example, who incorporated floral appliqués into the barely-there mix.

Some of the party's attendees embraced the revealing aesthetic via couture undergarments. Margot Robbie swapped out of her LBD for a vintage gold crystal-studded Mugler corset, wearing it as a mini dress and baring her legs. Zoe Lister-Jones followed suit in a corseted Wiederhoeft number, opting for nude-colored tights and matching opera gloves.

Most of the guests went sheer, sticking with see-through tulle as the base. Vanessa Hudgens debuted her baby bump in an exposing cape-style dress layered with matching black underwear, while Kendall Jenner pulled an intricate lace black gown straight from the Maison Margiela 2024 couture collection.

If there's anything to gather from the post-Oscars festivities, it's that the much-adored style stars are all in for polarizing silhouettes—and the nearly-naked look is here to stay. Here are all the best barely-there ensembles from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party ahead.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh attends the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 party in a semi-sheer bridal set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ice Spice

Ice Spice had a gothic take on near-naked dressing, in a sheer black gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anitta in Fendi

Brazilian pop star Anitta shimmered in a netted sheer dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie in Mugler Spring/Summer 96

Margot Robbie went vintage in Mugler at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Hilton

Leave it to Paris Hilton to wear a naked dress to the most opulent degree. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner in Maison Margiela Couture

Kendall Jenner went the runway route in Margiela Couture. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi made naked dressing elegant in a semi-sheer black gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vanessa Hudgens in Alberta Ferretti

After announcing her pregnancy, Vanessa Hudgens showed off her baby bump in a sheer gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington incorporated peek-a-boo sheer effects into her after party dress, via a panel along the middle of her skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charli XCX

Charli XCX embraced two trends at once: sheer fabrics and buttery yellow. (Image credit: Alamy)

Jennifer Lawrence in Givenchy

Jennifer Lawrence went vintage in an archival Givenchy gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter, fresh off the Eras Tour, arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a semi-sheer black dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson shimmered in a floral naked dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen, an early arrival, kick-started a trend of painted-on silver florals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Phoebe Dynevor

The Bridgerton star had one of the more modest sheer dresses of the night, with a blue see-through skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Lister-Jones in Wiederhoeft

Zoe Lister-Jones went the lingerie route in a white corseted mini dress coated in dripping embellishments. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madelyn Cline in Givenchy

Madelyn Cline's after party gown proved just how low a plunge neckline can go. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey's naked dress was coated in wispy embroidery. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham embraced the lingerie dressing movement with a semi sheer corset gown featuring a thigh-high slit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ellie Goulding