Jolie Noire Is Now Available at Target!
Your favorite Black-owned athleisure brand, now at your favorite big-box store.
February is Black History Month, which means that it's not only time to learn about and honor the history of Black people in this country, but it's also time to support the Black entrepreneurs and creatives working right now. Come February, countless businesses post about their support for the Black community and pledge support to valuable initiatives like Black Lives Matter, the Fifteen Percent Pledge, Black Progress Matters, and the Southern Poverty Law Center. American big box department store Target, however, has a unique approach to observing Black History Month: Each year, the company selects a Black-owned brand to partner with, offering an exclusive collection from that brand to be sold in its stores, both online and in-person. This year, that brand is Jolie Noire.
Jolie Noire was founded by Atlanta-based sisters Keyondra and Kim Lockett, who sought to found an inclusive clothing brand that bucked against the conventional stereotype that blackness is synonymous with negativity. Instead, their brand circulates around the assertion that Black is beautiful.
The brand itself sells "elevated women's athleisure," but they also boast an incredibly vast array of size-inclusive, gender-inclusive pieces that everyone can look and feel comfortable in. Their pieces are chic and colorful yet tastefully minimalistic, making them perfect as a gift to yourself or as a surprise for someone special.
Check out the exclusive Target X Jolie Noire line below.
Jolie Noire Black History Month Gender Inclusive Noire Icon Short Sleeve T-Shirt
This oversized tee is ideal for a day spent cozying up in the house and for an afternoon out on the town. Its cream color means that it's bound to match with anything, and we love its empowering message.
Jolie Noire Black History Month Gender Inclusive Mid-Rise Shorts
These shorts are so fun! Hit the gym in style or simply flaunt that warm golden pattern with a plain black tee.
Jolie Noire Black History Month Gender Inclusive Short Sleeve T-Shirt
I love matching sets, so I'm bound to buy this tee along with the aforementioned matching shorts. I appreciate Jolie Noire's original take on floral here, with its opulent use of gold, almost autumnal tones instead of the vibrant greens and purples incorporated in most floral patterns.
Jolie Noire Black History Month Gender Inclusive Mid-Rise Jogger Pants
We love a good pair of joggers. Style these with a big tee shirt or a crewneck for lounging around the house, or throw on a form-fitting crop top or tank for a more polished look when you go out.
Jolie Noire Black History Month Gender Inclusive Black Hat Short Sleeve T-Shirt
This is hands-down my favorite piece in the collection. This wearable art celebrates Black culture in such a chic way, transforming your outfit into something out of MOMA.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
