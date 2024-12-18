Katie Holmes Takes a 46th Birthday Stroll Topping Her Personal Style Greatest Hits With a Gold Statement Accessory

Her gift to us was another easy-to-replicate outfit.

Katie Holmes walks around Manhattan on her birthday wearing a blue peacoat with a gold statement belt and jeans
Save the sheer Dior dresses and Midnights sequins minis for another celebrity's birthday party. Katie Holmes turned 46 on Dec. 18 wearing an outfit that captures why her low-key personal style deserves its own cake and candles in its honor.

Holmes started her birthday just as she starts most other mornings in New York City: with a walk the paparazzi just so happened to catch. And like most other mornings, the Our Town actress stayed true to her winter style pillars: an unfussy yet chic coat, a nod to the day's top denim trends, and sleek leather tote bag.

Over a pair of her down-to-earth straight-leg Nili Lotan jeans—a style that ruled the Spring 2025 runways and Holmes's everyday wardrobe—she layered a black wool wrap coat and a matching black beanie. Most coats like this come with a coordinating belt, but Holmes decided to swap in something with extra, it's-my-day-oomph: a metallic gold "Coronation" belt by Maison Mayle with a dangling chain detail.

Katie Holmes walks in Soho wearing a gold belted coat cap and boots for her birthday

Katie Holmes turned 46 on Dec. 18 and celebrated with a walk around Manhattan.

Holmes carried what looked like a wrapped present in her black leather tote, which from afar resembled the vintage Chloé style she carried with a denim blazer in November. Her bag perfectly coordinated with her sleek, understated black leather ankle boots. If I had to sum the entire look up in two words, they'd be "quintessentially Katie." Sure, Holmes will wear the occasional statement red Mary Jane or Wicked green coat. Sometimes, she'll even pull a summertime staple like Bermuda shorts unexpectedly into winter with knee-high boots. But on the whole, she likes to keep things simple, tailored, neutral, and timeless. This easygoing birthday jacket and jeans checked every box.

Katie Holmes walks down the street in Soho wearing a blue jacket with a gold belt and jeans

Holmes stacked her birthday outfit with her personal style staples: a smart coat, straight-leg jeans, a spacious work bag, and black boots.

Street style's favorite Sagittarius appeared to be en route to another performance of Our Town on Broadway later in the afternoon. So her birthday outfit was just like her plans: (chic) business as usual.

