I Love Taylor Swift's Birthday Party 'Fit to the Moon and Back

Taylor Swift turned 34 on Dec. 13, and the day was celebrated by all her fans across the world—but also by the birthday girl herself, of course.
Marie Claire has already reported that the popstar enjoyed a dinner at Zero Bond in NoHo, Manhattan, with her besties Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry, but we have yet to give you the deets on her big night out.
Her boyfriend Travis Kelce reportedly strove to host "the best party possible" for Swift's big day, and even expressed that "money is no object" in the planning of said party. It all ended up happening at Freemans restaurant, followed by The Box nightclub, as reported by the Daily Mail.
While this birthday bash was obviously a private affair, we did get treated to 'fit pics of the superstar in her big-night-out get-up, and all I can say is, "Wow."
Miss Swift once again stepped out in NYC with Teller and Sperry, with the new addition of fellow bestie Blake Lively. Pals Este and Alana Haim, Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz, Jerrod Carmichael and Sabrina Carpenter were also spotted arriving at the party.
For her second stellar outfit of the day, the Midnights singer wore a super sparkly black (or possibly navy) mini dress embroidered with a moon, clouds and stylized stars. She paired it with a black faux fur jacket worn low-slung, and accessorized with a glitzy silver handbag and sky-high, bow-adorned velvet platform sandals.
Her hair looked silky as heck, worn down and lightly waved, and the star rocked her signature red lip to contrast with her dark-colored outfit.
Because nothing if left to chance when it comes to Taylor Swift, fans are convinced that her birthday outfit was some sort of Easter egg/hint at what might be in store.
One Swiftie wrote on Twitter over a picture of the outfit, "something is happening. i am just too dumb to figure it out."
Someone answered, "Right? The vibes are vibing and I’m scared but I don’t know what of" while another commenter said, "We are gonna feel so dumb when it has something to do with black clouds or starry night or w/e"
In the replies, the original poster said, "its screams midnights into reputation but then there's all the other stuff that feels a part of this too" and, "it's gonna be 'STAR' at this point i'm sure"
As a quick reminder, Swift still has yet to release both her Reputation and self-titled albums as "Taylor's Version," both of which could be released any minute—knowing her.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
We’re Expert Beauty Shoppers—Every Single Product That Matters This Holiday
Major gift inspiration ahead.
By Caitie Schlisserman
-
Sydney Sweeney Wore a *Lot* of Looks During a Whirlwind New York City Press Day—But This Cherry-Red Balmain Was Next Level
Her film ‘Anyone But You’ is out next week.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Is Bella Hadid Exiting Her Maximalist Fashion Era?
Hadid, the queen of quirky-cool style, might be turning over a new fashion leaf.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Taylor Swift Kicked Off Her Birthday Celebrations in Leather and Gold
Wait until you see her chunky buckle boots.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Taylor Swift Is a Proud Outfit Repeater
She embraced the fashion faux pas in her fave Miu Miu mini skirt.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
How to Recreate Taylor Swift's Red Teddy Coat Game Day Outfit
Her exact coat is sold out, though, sorry.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift's Balmain Dress at the 'Renaissance' Premiere Was a Love Letter to Beyoncé
In addition to her"mirrorball" silver, the singer made another nod to Queen Bey.
By India Roby
-
32 Perfect Taylor Swift Street Style Outfits
She's the master of the public stroll—with pitch-perfect outfits to match.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and More Had a Very Stylish Girls’ Night Out
Talk about a powerhouse group.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Taylor Swift Just Nailed the No-Pants Trend in an Oversized Polo Shirt
No pants, no problem.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Taylor Swift Just Channeled Princess Diana in a Big Way
It's uncanny.
By Iris Goldsztajn