I Love Taylor Swift's Birthday Party 'Fit to the Moon and Back

Taylor Swift turned 34 on Dec. 13, and the day was celebrated by all her fans across the world—but also by the birthday girl herself, of course.

Marie Claire has already reported that the popstar enjoyed a dinner at Zero Bond in NoHo, Manhattan, with her besties Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry, but we have yet to give you the deets on her big night out.

Her boyfriend Travis Kelce reportedly strove to host "the best party possible" for Swift's big day, and even expressed that "money is no object" in the planning of said party. It all ended up happening at Freemans restaurant, followed by The Box nightclub, as reported by the Daily Mail.

While this birthday bash was obviously a private affair, we did get treated to 'fit pics of the superstar in her big-night-out get-up, and all I can say is, "Wow."

Miss Swift once again stepped out in NYC with Teller and Sperry, with the new addition of fellow bestie Blake Lively. Pals Este and Alana Haim, Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz, Jerrod Carmichael and Sabrina Carpenter were also spotted arriving at the party.

For her second stellar outfit of the day, the Midnights singer wore a super sparkly black (or possibly navy) mini dress embroidered with a moon, clouds and stylized stars. She paired it with a black faux fur jacket worn low-slung, and accessorized with a glitzy silver handbag and sky-high, bow-adorned velvet platform sandals.

Her hair looked silky as heck, worn down and lightly waved, and the star rocked her signature red lip to contrast with her dark-colored outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Because nothing if left to chance when it comes to Taylor Swift, fans are convinced that her birthday outfit was some sort of Easter egg/hint at what might be in store.

One Swiftie wrote on Twitter over a picture of the outfit, "something is happening. i am just too dumb to figure it out."

Someone answered, "Right? The vibes are vibing and I’m scared but I don’t know what of" while another commenter said, "We are gonna feel so dumb when it has something to do with black clouds or starry night or w/e"

In the replies, the original poster said, "its screams midnights into reputation but then there's all the other stuff that feels a part of this too" and, "it's gonna be 'STAR' at this point i'm sure"

As a quick reminder, Swift still has yet to release both her Reputation and self-titled albums as "Taylor's Version," both of which could be released any minute—knowing her.