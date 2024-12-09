Katie Holmes Confirms a Winter-Proof Bermuda Shorts Trend Is Coming
The street style icon never lets the forecast limit her freedom.
When Katie Holmes falls for a certain denim trend or tote bag, she really commits to the relationship. Rain or shine, the Dawson's Creek alum will always find a way to wear exactly what she wants whether it's practical or not.
Her disregard for the weather never been more clear than it was on Dec. 8, when the Broadway star stepped out in blue Bermuda shorts right in the middle of winter. Of course, the street style icon found a clever way to winter-proof her petal pushers with a pair of semi-sheer black tights and a black double-breasted coat.
Holmes is hardly the first celebrity renewing summer's Bermuda shorts revival for another season. Only a couple of days prior, Rihanna winterized her distressed gray denim Bermuda shorts with cowhide boots and furry gloves. And in November, fellow pop star Charli XCX took a similar approach to insulating the jorts trend with slouchy black boots and a fur jacket.
Holmes accessorized her take on the trend with a trench coat-colored button down, a black beanie, tortoise shell cat-eye sunglasses, and pilgrim-esque black square-toe loafers. Of course, lately no outfit feels complete for Holmes without her Birkin bag dupe: Manu Atelier's Le Cambon 35. The taupe suede colorway she's carrying is sold-out, but the same design is still available in smooth black leather.
Tibi creative director Amy Smilovic is constantly extolling the virtues of layering as a way to wear more of your wardrobe year-round, as opposed to siloing pieces into certain seasons. And here, Katie Holmes has made a very good case for that point of view with Bermuda shorts in the mix. Just promise me you'll look for a pair of tights with a higher denier for a warmer, thicker, and more protective fit as temperatures drop. Trust me, there's no quicker route to misery than exposed knees on a cold day.
Shop Bermuda Shorts and Tights Inspired by Katie Holmes
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
How Prince Louis Helped Kate Middleton Pull Off a Major Christmas Surprise for Princess Charlotte
Best little brother ever.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Yes, Queen Elizabeth Conducted Charles and Anne's Bath Time Wearing Her Coronation Crown
Literal Queen behavior, tbh.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William's Beard Has Inspired a New Cosmetic Surgery Trend Dubbed "the Prince William Effect"
"People are bringing in pictures of Prince William on their phones and saying, 'Make me look like that.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Hailey Bieber Spices Up Her Velvet Holiday Suit by Sneakily Taking Off Her Sweater
She even ditched a layer between events.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna Winterizes the Baggy Bermuda Shorts Trend With Cowhide Boots and a Louis Vuitton Bag
The pop star's more is more fashion philosophy was on full display.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez House Hunts in Ripped Jeans, Platform Uggs, and a $39,500 Suede Birkin
She needs a lot of closet space.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Gigi Hadid's Extra-Oversize Cloud Scarf Is the Perfect Accessory for When It's Too Cold to Function
She looked cozy and chic on a downtown errand run.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Bundles Up in a $4,995 Take on the Shearling Coat Trend and $60 Velvet Pants
She's never looked cozier.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Sabrina Carpenter Toasts Her Christmas Special in Vintage Chanel Faux Furs and an Opulent Holiday Shoe Trend
She's dressed like the host with the most.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kendall Jenner Kickstarts Cozy Girl Winter in Ugg Boots, Leggings, and The Row's $4,300 Tote Bag
The model finally pulled her cuddly essentials out of storage.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Skintight Crystal Gown at the IndieWire Awards Lights Up the Entire Room
I'm suddenly inspired for New Year's Eve.
By Halie LeSavage Published