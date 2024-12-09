Katie Holmes Confirms a Winter-Proof Bermuda Shorts Trend Is Coming

When Katie Holmes falls for a certain denim trend or tote bag, she really commits to the relationship. Rain or shine, the Dawson's Creek alum will always find a way to wear exactly what she wants whether it's practical or not.

Her disregard for the weather never been more clear than it was on Dec. 8, when the Broadway star stepped out in blue Bermuda shorts right in the middle of winter. Of course, the street style icon found a clever way to winter-proof her petal pushers with a pair of semi-sheer black tights and a black double-breasted coat.

Holmes is hardly the first celebrity renewing summer's Bermuda shorts revival for another season. Only a couple of days prior, Rihanna winterized her distressed gray denim Bermuda shorts with cowhide boots and furry gloves. And in November, fellow pop star Charli XCX took a similar approach to insulating the jorts trend with slouchy black boots and a fur jacket.

Katie Holmes layers semi-sheer black tights beneath blue bermuda shorts and a long black double-breasted coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes accessorized her take on the trend with a trench coat-colored button down, a black beanie, tortoise shell cat-eye sunglasses, and pilgrim-esque black square-toe loafers. Of course, lately no outfit feels complete for Holmes without her Birkin bag dupe: Manu Atelier's Le Cambon 35. The taupe suede colorway she's carrying is sold-out, but the same design is still available in smooth black leather.

Katie Holmes tops off her look with a tan button-down shirt, black beanie, and a taupe suede tote bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tibi creative director Amy Smilovic is constantly extolling the virtues of layering as a way to wear more of your wardrobe year-round, as opposed to siloing pieces into certain seasons. And here, Katie Holmes has made a very good case for that point of view with Bermuda shorts in the mix. Just promise me you'll look for a pair of tights with a higher denier for a warmer, thicker, and more protective fit as temperatures drop. Trust me, there's no quicker route to misery than exposed knees on a cold day.

