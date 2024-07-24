Between idyllic Hamptons bike rides, birthday lunches, and a private, Bridgerton-themed party—complete with a custom Bridgerton manicure—Jennifer Lopez has been celebrating her 55th birthday week in style. Like a true Leo, she can't limit the festivities to just one day. Still, J.Lo saved her best birthday outfit for the official occasion on Wednesday, July 24.

Once again pedaling through the Hamptons on her white Linus bike, Jennifer Lopez chose her sweetest look of her ongoing trip to ring in year 55: a semi-sheer, turquoise toile Dior dress, plus studded Valentino ballet flats.

Jennifer Lopez spent her 55th birthday biking through the Hamptons in a sheer Dior sundress and Valentino ballet flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Much like the white graduation mini dress she wore for stepson Sam Affleck's commencement, J.Lo's Dior birthday dress looks fit for a mint julep at a country club surrounded by 30-ft. hedges. The shirt dress construction and wallpaper toile print are all grown up; the sheer fabrication is a little sexy. Paired with her trusty white bicycle and a high ponytail, no one who saw her pedaling by could doubt it was her day. They could also guess she's a big fan of Maria Grazia Chiuri: from a woven Dior bag to a head-to-toe business casual 'fit, Lopez has been wearing the French house quite often this summer.

The singer completed her postcard-perfect outfit with a pair of ombré tinted sunglasses (most likely by Chloé, one of her favorite labels for oversize eyewear) and her diamond engagement ring. Lopez also cinched her semi-sheer dress with a white leather belt, and added gold hoop earrings for contrast.

Lopez's birthday dress is one of many Dior looks she's worn in recent months. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lopez's 55th birthday wouldn't be complete with a single photo-op. Sometime before or after she dressed up in Dior, the "Let's Get Loud" singer hopped on Instagram, natural beauty on display in a low-cut Gooseberry Intimates white swimsuit. The same one-piece first cropped up in her Italian getaway wardrobe last month; this time, she paired it with stacks of Cartier bracelets. "This Is Me...Now," she wrote, referencing her recent album and her milestone birthday.

Jennifer Lopez also hit the pool, sharing a selfie in a white Gooseberry swimsuit and stacks of gold jewelry. (Image credit: @jlo)

Over the course of her Hamptons vacation, Jennifer Lopez has managed to combine her love of runway fashion with down-to-earth, coastal cyclist styling cues. Just yesterday, she biked in a Hamptons floral set and fisherman sandals; days before, she's hit the sidewalk in everything from a Chanel T-shirt and flip flops to a relaxed take on the overalls trend, courtesy of Ralph Lauren. With the exception of two rare Hermès bags that showed up on a shopping trip, Lopez has mostly kept her extensive collection of designer totes back at the beach house.

If you thought this was a sign that Jenny from the Block is stepping back from opulence, think again. The singer took a beat on her birthday to share video from inside her Bridgerton-themed party last weekend—and the footage could have come from the set of the Shondaland show. Lopez wore a confectionary regency gown with tiers and tiers of tulle and embroidery (plus a birthday tiara); she and her guests waltzed around an outdoor dance floor while a live string quartet played. Lopez also treated her inner circle to some singing of her own, champagne in hand, before cutting into her birthday cake.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Jennifer Lopez's birthday trip to the Hamptons appears to come with everything a girl could want: perfect weather, an endless supply of breezy dresses and fisherman sandals, her close inner circle (minus her husband, Ben Affleck, who's back in Los Angeles). There's just one thing missing to make it the ultimate J.Lo fashion moment: a custom birthday Birkin.

