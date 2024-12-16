At the height of winter, the statement coat is the window to the soul—or at least, to personal styl—as the only immediately visible layer. Recently, Sydney Sweeney chose a knit puffer to say she wants to stay cozy and chic while Kendall Jenner's scarf coat doubled down on her allegiance to The Row. Katie Holmes, meanwhile, told the world she's got "Defying Gravity" stuck in her head (relatable) with an Elphaba-green wool coat.

Holmes pulled a single-breasted, slime-slash-brat-slash-Wicked-codedpiece for her walk to a Dec. 15 performance of Our Town in New York City. She seemed to guess onlookers would speculate her coat had something to do with her inner theater kid; The Daily Mail reports she posed with a Wicked poster on her way to her own Broadway show.

Of course, there's more to Holmes's look than a palette that's fit for one short day in the Emerald City. Underneath, she strategically showed off a few of her under-$100 Banana Republic classics filled with styling potential for long after Wicked leaves theaters.

Katie Holmes walked to her Broadway production of Our Town in a bright green coat and her favorite Banana Republic staples. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Beneath her blockbuster-coordinating coat, Holmes stacked on a familiar Banana Republic tissue turtleneck and a pair of wide-leg jeans. Both pieces previously turned up for one of the actress's famed neighborhood strolls back in October. That time, she kept to a butter yellow color story with a Banana Republic blazer coat thrown on top.

Holmes wore the same Banana Republic jeans and turtleneck earlier this fall, paired with a butter yellow wool coat from the same brand. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes's walks to and from the Barrymore Theater have been her equivalent of a winter runway throughout Our Town's limited-engagement run. The actor and A.P.C. guest designer has casually modeled everything from lookalike Birkin bags to a winterized take on the Bermuda shorts trend for her walks to the stage door. Her coat for her Sunday stroll says it's perfectly okay to method dress even if you're just in the Wicked audience or streaming the soundtrack on your way to work. After all, according to Marie Claire's latest winter color trend report, bright green's grip on fashion is "unlimited." (But keep on the timeless jeans and turtlenecks underneath, just in case.)

