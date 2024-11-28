When Katie Holmes wore a checked jacket and fall leggings for a New York City errand run earlier this month, we declared the outfit the sign of a leggings renaissance. When the actor arrived at her Nov. 27 performance of Our Town three weeks later, her outfit told us that, actually we spoke too soon.

You see, Holmes was saving her truly revolutionary activewear for her latest outfit. The look began as her latest, greatest stage door styling has tended to go, with a statement top (a waterfall denim blazer by Salon 1884, in this case) and her new designer minimalist tote by Manu Atelier on her arm. But things took a turn for the unexpected—nay, revolutionary—when it came to her choice in pants. Holmes and her stylist Brie Welch appeared to pick out a pair of stirrup leggings—a trend that hasn't been worn beyond a barre studio in ages. She wrapped the stirrups around a pair of black heels and tied it all together with a dainty gold charm necklace.

Katie Holmes arrived at her Nov. 27 performance of Our Town wearing a Salon 1884 denim blazer with what appeared to be stirrup leggings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes's previous legging look was all about quintessential fall prints and classic accessories. She'd layered her plain black leggings with a sweeping plaid wool coat and moto boots, with her caramel brown Khaite tote bag nestled in the crook of her arm. The palette, and the leggings tucked into her boots, were fall Pinterest board material—but they weren't out of the ordinary in 2024.

Her new stirrup leggings, however, are a style sea change. While brands including Leset, Terez, and Frame have carried ponte pairs in earnest without pausing for the trend cycle, these pants aren't as commonly observed looped around fashion insiders' heels and flats. Holmes says it's time to bring them back—and to style them with structured tops and she-means-business-shoes. Given that she also pointed us all toward the best Madewell tote bag and the return of the Mary Jane, it's very well worth listening.

