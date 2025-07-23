Katie Holmes Acts As Her Own Style Muse in 'Dawson's Creek'-Inspired Denim Overalls and Cowboy Boots
An homage to Joey Potter, perhaps?
Katie Holmes is the writer, director, and star of the new "character-driven dramedy," Happy Hours and the actor seems to be using her own life as the blueprint—at least in the wardrobe department.
On-set looks, thus far, have been straight out of Holmes's regular rotation, seemingly using her own style as the inspiration behind her character's calm, cool, and collected aesthetic. On July 22, with help from her stylist, Brie Welch, Holmes practically played herself, in faded denim overalls from R13. She went with her signature silhouette: baggy bibs with some wiggle room around the legs, in a '90s-inspired light wash.
Underneath the one-and-done piece, Holmes layered a gray T-shirt overtop a black long-sleeve (a classic noughties combo). Though the star usually prefers to wear ballet flats with overalls in her own street style outings, Holmes slipped on vintage-looking cowboy boots, instead. The country-inspired pair are already a calling card in her character's closet.
The style has been her go-to for years—decades, really. Last summer, for example, Holmes helped usher in the overalls renaissance with a strikingly similar pair. In May of 2024, she styled vintage mid-wash bibs from RRL, a sub-brand of Ralph Lauren. These overalls made their grand return again last April. They appeared more cottage-core than grunge, alongside a striped long-sleeve tee and a striped Toteme button-down.
Holmes's Happy Hours co-star, Joshua Jackson likely got déja vu seeing her in overalls, as they were a Joey Potter staple during her Dawson's Creek days. In the first season, which aired in 1998, she frequently wore them with an oversize crewneck underneath.
Looks like we're in for another overall summer at the hands of Katie Holmes.
