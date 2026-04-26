After effortlessly mastering Spring 2026's strawberry red and aquamarine blue color combination, Katie Holmes has turned to French Girl-approved styling for her latest outing.

The Dawson's Creek icon was photographed in New York City on Saturday, April 25, wearing a classic Parisian style—a Breton striped top with long sleeves and a hood. Holmes paired the chic top with black straight-leg jeans, another French Girl-approved style direct from the streets of Paris.

The actress and director also brought a little New York City charm to her outfit, accessorizing her look with a tote bag from Manhattan institution, the Strand Bookstore.

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Katie Holmes wearing a Breton top and straight-leg black jeans in New York City. (Image credit: SONIC / BACKGRID)

Holmes completed her off-duty outfit with a pair of light tan suede cowboy boots and a brown leather woven belt featuring a large metal buckle.

Katie Holmes accessorizes her outfit with a tote bag from the Strand Bookstore. (Image credit: SONIC / BACKGRID)

Finally, Holmes wore a pair of aviator sunglasses, an unusual pendant necklace featuring a peace sign symbol, and Beats wireless earbuds in one of Spring 2026's maximalist color trends—canary yellow. As always, Holmes's style perfectly encapsulates the burgeoning trends of the current season.

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