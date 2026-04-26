Katie Holmes Brings French Girl Dressing to New York in Breton Stripes and Straight-Leg Jeans
A chic book tote and a necklace featuring an unexpected symbol completed the look.
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After effortlessly mastering Spring 2026's strawberry red and aquamarine blue color combination, Katie Holmes has turned to French Girl-approved styling for her latest outing.
The Dawson's Creek icon was photographed in New York City on Saturday, April 25, wearing a classic Parisian style—a Breton striped top with long sleeves and a hood. Holmes paired the chic top with black straight-leg jeans, another French Girl-approved style direct from the streets of Paris.
The actress and director also brought a little New York City charm to her outfit, accessorizing her look with a tote bag from Manhattan institution, the Strand Bookstore.Article continues below
Holmes completed her off-duty outfit with a pair of light tan suede cowboy boots and a brown leather woven belt featuring a large metal buckle.
Finally, Holmes wore a pair of aviator sunglasses, an unusual pendant necklace featuring a peace sign symbol, and Beats wireless earbuds in one of Spring 2026's maximalist color trends—canary yellow. As always, Holmes's style perfectly encapsulates the burgeoning trends of the current season.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.