Chloé's Reimagined Paddington Bag Guest Stars In Katie Holmes's New Movie 'Happy Hours'

It's peak filming season in New York City, which means the streets of NYC belong to your favorite actors for the foreseeable future. Stars like Natalie Portman and Anne Hathaway have been making regular appearances on the sets of Good Sex and The Devil Wears Prada 2, respectively, and as of July 21 Katie Holmes has joined the Manhattan mix.

Her new film Happy Hours is also set in NYC and production began bright and early on Monday morning—the same time as The Devil Wears Prada sequel. Though Holmes is keeping the plot of her "character-driven dramedy" mostly under wraps (she's the writer, director, and star) the two characters were dressed noticeably similar.

Hathaway embraced Andy Sachs's anti-fashion girl aura in a white tank, jeans, and black vest and Holmes followed suit. With help from her stylist, Brie Welch, Holmes tucked a billowing white button-down into her wide-leg denim, and layered a black vest overtop—a classic journalist-core combo.

Apart from her wire-frame aviator glasses, Holmes's accessories leaned more Western. She wore a leather belt and brown cowboy boots, perhaps marking her as a Texas transplant. Holmes's crossbody camera, meanwhile, suggests her character would be snapping pictures for a story. If the first costume is any indicator, her on-screen job title will likely be: Writer, Who's Too Busy for Love.

Katie Holmes's first Happy Hours costume included wide-leg jeans and cowboy boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On-set or otherwise, it wouldn't be a proper Holmes look without a four-figure purse. This time, she carried Chloé's reimagined Paddington Bag, which debuted in the Fall/Winter 2025 collection at the hands of creative director, Chemena Kamali. Almost identical to Phoebe Philo's original Spring 2005 design, the slouchy boho style sports the brand's signature padlock detail atop its zippered closure.

Chloé's Paddington Bag acted as her outfit's only high-fashion element. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The actor chose the black version, but according to Chloé's runway, it'll also be available in burgundy, navy blue, and olive green very soon. Though Holmes served as a walking ad for the Paddington 2.0, the $2,750 bag isn't yet available (you can join the waitlist before its autumn drop).

A model carried Holmes's Paddington Bag on the Chloé Fall/Winter 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Back in the day, the Paddington was a street style staple for Nicole Richie, Lindsay Lohan, and Christina Aguilera, alongside other early-aughts essentials like fedoras and capri pants. Now, Holmes joins Dua Lipa, Alexa Chung, and Daisy Edgar-Jones—all of whom have worn Chloé's revamped model in recent months.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Holmes, however, has been a certified Chloé girl since the early aughts. She's showed her continued support for the brand, toting their beloved Milo, Edith, Penelope, and Marcie handbags on a regular basis.

In Nov. 2024, Holmes held the black Marcie bag in one hand and Manu Atelier's Le Cambon 35 in the other. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While you await the arrival of Chloé's new Paddington, be sure to keep tabs on secondhand sites for the real deal, circa 2005.

Shop Chloé Paddington Bags Inspired by Katie Holmes