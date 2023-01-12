Katie Holmes Served Another Perfect Look in Oversized Leather Coat and Champagne-Colored Pants

You can always count on Katie Holmes to deliver flawless fashion when she steps out for various events in New York City.

After *that* cardigan set moment, I'm pretty much on board with everything the actress wears (yes, even the controversial dress-and-jeans incident), and one of her latest outfits is definitely ticking all the boxes for me.

Holmes stepped out for an appearance on Good Morning America earlier this week, wearing an oversized black leather coat by TOVE, shimmery champagne-colored wide-legged pants by Kallmeyer, ultra-shiny pointy silver wedges, and a green suede clutch bag by Savette (opens in new tab).

Her look was definitely not textbook, thanks to the mismatched colors and textures, but I'm telling ya—it works.

Holmes wore her dark hair down and rocked a simple but elegant makeup look.

(Image credit: Photo by Raymond Hall / Getty)

The actress appeared on GMA to discuss her new off-Broadway show, The Wanderers.

"I love this play. Very complex characters," she said.

"And [it] really explores human discontentment, but also ultimately you leave the play—there's a line about living in your miracle. Like, we're all living in a miracle. And I though, wow, that's so beautiful just to think about. Take yourself out of your life for a second. But it takes a while to get there, to the end of the play.

"It's beautifully written, so I'm very excited. I love working with the actors that I'm working with and it's wonderful to be on stage."

The play is on at the Laura Pels Theatre from Jan. 26 to March 26. You can grab tickets here.