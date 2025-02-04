Katie Holmes kicked off New York Fashion Week in style at a star-studded cocktail party thrown by Michael Kors. Held at Bemelmans Bar inside the Carlyle Hotel on Feb. 3, the evening was filled with dirty martinis, slinky ensembles, and a live performance by Alan Cumming.

In a nod to the signature all-black outfits Kors has worn daily throughout his career, Holmes wore a monochromatic look of her own. Upon arriving at the soirée, she slid out of her car wearing a longline black coat draped around her shoulders. Inside the event, though, the Dawson's Creek alum quickly shrugged off her outerwear to reveal a strapless black dress with a folded bow-topped neckline.

Katie Holmes dresses up for pre-NYFW cocktail party hosted by Michael Kors. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The mother of one (and her stylist, Brie Welch) accessorized the party dress with a tubular black shoulder bag, sheer black tights, and black patent slingback heels. With an eye toward comfort, the street style icon chose to forgo towering pumps in favor of a delicate kitten heel.

To keep the focus on her little black dress, Holmes kept her chest free of any distracting jewelry. She did, however, don a pair of dangling gold and pearl statement earrings. Her hair, meanwhile, was styled in a romantic updo with wavy face-framing tendrils. Black eyeliner and raspberry-colored lipstick finished the look.

Katie Holmes wears head-to-toe black in a strapless dress, a matching coat, slingback heels, and sheer tights. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having just wrapped up a stint on Broadway, where she played Mrs. Webb in a revival of Thornton Wilder's Our Town, Katie Holmes was in good company at the shindig. Notably, the guest list included fellow stars of the screen and stage like The Penguin's Cristin Milioti, Sunset Blvd. standout Nicole Scherzinger, 30 Rock veteran Jane Krakowski, and Younger actor Sutton Foster. Maybe the Batman Begins heroine will decide to make her pivot to plays and musicals permanent.

