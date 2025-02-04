Katie Holmes Kicks Off New York Fashion Week in a Little Black Dress, Slingback Heels, and Sheer Tights
Needless to say, she nailed the dress code. The star rarely dresses up, but when she does, it's party perfection.
Katie Holmes kicked off New York Fashion Week in style at a star-studded cocktail party thrown by Michael Kors. Held at Bemelmans Bar inside the Carlyle Hotel on Feb. 3, the evening was filled with dirty martinis, slinky ensembles, and a live performance by Alan Cumming.
In a nod to the signature all-black outfits Kors has worn daily throughout his career, Holmes wore a monochromatic look of her own. Upon arriving at the soirée, she slid out of her car wearing a longline black coat draped around her shoulders. Inside the event, though, the Dawson's Creek alum quickly shrugged off her outerwear to reveal a strapless black dress with a folded bow-topped neckline.
The mother of one (and her stylist, Brie Welch) accessorized the party dress with a tubular black shoulder bag, sheer black tights, and black patent slingback heels. With an eye toward comfort, the street style icon chose to forgo towering pumps in favor of a delicate kitten heel.
To keep the focus on her little black dress, Holmes kept her chest free of any distracting jewelry. She did, however, don a pair of dangling gold and pearl statement earrings. Her hair, meanwhile, was styled in a romantic updo with wavy face-framing tendrils. Black eyeliner and raspberry-colored lipstick finished the look.
Having just wrapped up a stint on Broadway, where she played Mrs. Webb in a revival of Thornton Wilder's Our Town, Katie Holmes was in good company at the shindig. Notably, the guest list included fellow stars of the screen and stage like The Penguin's Cristin Milioti, Sunset Blvd. standout Nicole Scherzinger, 30 Rock veteran Jane Krakowski, and Younger actor Sutton Foster. Maybe the Batman Begins heroine will decide to make her pivot to plays and musicals permanent.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
16 Glowy and Hydrating Products Topping My Beauty Wish List This Year
Bye-bye dry winter skin.
By Kaitlin Clapinski Published
-
Kate Middleton Is Re-Embracing Her Pantsuit Era—and Here’s Why
The Princess of Wales brought back a hotly-debated look for a museum visit.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Hailey Bieber Doubles Down on Her Favorite Winter Trend
And you can still shop it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kaia Gerber Gets Her Groove Back in a Cozy Knit Shawl, Plunge Bra, and Dadcore Sneakers
We've seen this bra and sweater styling trick before.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Pounces on the Leopard Print Trend in a Spotted Coat, Cobalt Blue Sweater, and Cabbage Patch Kid Hat
The pregnant star paired two winter trends to create one fabulously chaotic outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Skip the 2025 Grammys in Clashing Date-Night Outfits
The two have always embraced their differences when it comes to street style.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Biggest 2025 Grammys Red Carpet Trend? Changing Out of Red Carpet Outfits
Two outfits really are better than one.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The 10 Best 2025 Grammys Red Carpet Looks Stay True to Stars' Distinct Personal Style
These 10 stars stayed true to their personal style.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift's Red Hot Grammys 2025 Corset Mini Dress Officially Starts Her Next Style Era
Goodbye, 'Tortured Poets' black and white.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Miley Cyrus's 2025 Grammys Cut-Out Saint Laurent Gown Completely Bares Her Abs
Her ability to elevate the little black dress knows no bounds.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Charli XCX Brings Club-Classic Brat Fashion to the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
It's alright to just admit that she's the fantasy.
By Hanna Lustig Published