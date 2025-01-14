New York Fashion Week's Fall 2025 Calendar Has "We're So Back" Energy

Christopher John Rogers, Theory, Altuzarra, and more will return to the runway.

Models on the runway at Michael Kors RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at The Shed on September 10, 2024 in New York, New York.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
Over the past few years, it seems that New York Fashion Week's designer lineup has become increasingly scarce by the season. More and more labels have abandoned NYFW's biannual shows in favor of fashion weeks abroad. Some have even axed runway spectacles altogether. This upcoming season, however, several beloved brands are making their return. Dear friends, we are so back.

Christopher John Rogers will kick off the New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 season with a bang on Feb. 6, re-joining the official circuit five years after their 2020 NYFW show. Calvin Klein Collection with also make a comeback, showing for the first time under their new creative director Veronica Leoni (one of 2024's many designer shakeups) on Feb. 7.

Shows will run from Thursday, Feb. 6 through Tuesday, Feb. 11, and will bring back even more NYFW favorites. Altuzarra, Fforme, Lapointe, Norma Kamali, and Theory are all returning to the fashion week stage.

A model walks the runway for the Christopher John Rogers Collection 010 runway show at Brooklyn Navy Yard on June 07, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York wearing a rainbow striped sweater and maroon suit

A model walks the runway for the Christopher John Rogers wearing the designer's signature rainbow stripes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) this season will also highlight several NYFW first-timers—like editor-loved accessories brand Alexis Bittar, cut-out clothing expert Gabe Gordon, and deadstock fashion designers Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen.

In addition to these new-comers, NYFW will, of course, play host to its runway favorites. Sandy Liang, Brandon Maxwell, Luar, LaQuan Smith, Christian Siriano, Collina Strada, Kim Shui, Sergio Hudson, and more will show throughout the week. Several beloved legacy brands will also take part, with Khaite, Bevza, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Coach, and Thom Browne all putting their newest collections on display.

A model walks the runway during the Thom Browne Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2024 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2024 in New York.

Thom Browne showed theatrical black and white designs during his Fall/Winter 2024 Ready to Wear show at New York Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This season will also see New York Fashion Week mainstays abandoning their usual catwalks for more intimate affairs. Veronica Beard and Tanner Fletcher, among others, won't be choreographing a traditional runway show. Instead, the labels will host presentations for guests to peruse at their leisure.

See the full New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 calendar here. Let the countdown begin.

