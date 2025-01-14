New York Fashion Week's Fall 2025 Calendar Has "We're So Back" Energy
Christopher John Rogers, Theory, Altuzarra, and more will return to the runway.
Over the past few years, it seems that New York Fashion Week's designer lineup has become increasingly scarce by the season. More and more labels have abandoned NYFW's biannual shows in favor of fashion weeks abroad. Some have even axed runway spectacles altogether. This upcoming season, however, several beloved brands are making their return. Dear friends, we are so back.
Christopher John Rogers will kick off the New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 season with a bang on Feb. 6, re-joining the official circuit five years after their 2020 NYFW show. Calvin Klein Collection with also make a comeback, showing for the first time under their new creative director Veronica Leoni (one of 2024's many designer shakeups) on Feb. 7.
Shows will run from Thursday, Feb. 6 through Tuesday, Feb. 11, and will bring back even more NYFW favorites. Altuzarra, Fforme, Lapointe, Norma Kamali, and Theory are all returning to the fashion week stage.
According to the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) this season will also highlight several NYFW first-timers—like editor-loved accessories brand Alexis Bittar, cut-out clothing expert Gabe Gordon, and deadstock fashion designers Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen.
In addition to these new-comers, NYFW will, of course, play host to its runway favorites. Sandy Liang, Brandon Maxwell, Luar, LaQuan Smith, Christian Siriano, Collina Strada, Kim Shui, Sergio Hudson, and more will show throughout the week. Several beloved legacy brands will also take part, with Khaite, Bevza, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Coach, and Thom Browne all putting their newest collections on display.
This season will also see New York Fashion Week mainstays abandoning their usual catwalks for more intimate affairs. Veronica Beard and Tanner Fletcher, among others, won't be choreographing a traditional runway show. Instead, the labels will host presentations for guests to peruse at their leisure.
See the full New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 calendar here. Let the countdown begin.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
