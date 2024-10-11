Katie Holmes's 'Our Town' Premiere Take on the Wet Look Hair Trend Drips With Glamour
The 'Dawson's Creek' star looked windswept and elegantly damp at the opening night of her new play.
Katie Holmes is a total theater kid at heart, as anyone familiar with her early career knows. In fact, she nearly missed her chance to audition for Dawson's Creek because of a school play. Now, she's making a highly anticipated return to the stage in the Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Our Town at the Barrymore Theatre. The play hasn't been on Broadway in 20 years, so it's kind of a big deal.
To mark the occasion, Holmes showed up on opening night in a Brie Welch-styled ensemble comprised of a turtleneck blouse with long, flared sleeves and a belted black maxi skirt with a daring thigh-high slit. (Talk about a style-180 from the quilted jacket and Mary Janes she'd worn the morning before.) But the aspect I'm particularly intrigued by is her wet-look hair, a style borrowed straight out of the Kim Kardashian style playbook. Kylie Jenner and Zendaya have also done renditions of the trend this year.
Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton didn't create this look on Holmes, but he's done it on almost everyone else, including Kardashian and, most recently, Katy Perry. Luckily, he's already shared a tutorial for his never-fail technique on TikTok and it's surprisingly simple to replicate. All you need is one product: Color Wow Pop and Lock Glossing Serum. Start by saturating dry hair with the oil-serum hybrid, which Appleton prefers over mousse, gel, or oil alone because those options can make the hair look too stiff, hard, and greasy. Next, use a wide-tooth comb to flip the hair over to one side, then tuck the opposite side behind your ear. According to Appleton, the entire process should take no more than five minutes—perfect for impromptu nights out on the town (or Broadway premieres).
Here, Holmes decided to accent her damp, free-flowing hair style with statement drop earrings from Reza that wrapped pink, green, and deep blue stones in a diamond-encrusted swirl. Although they're not exact, this pair—which retails for a whopping $245,000 at Reza—is very similar in design.
Holmes finished the elegant outfit with steel-toed slingback heels, a black clutch with a malachite clasp by CH Carolina Herrera, and a pink ring. Although I can't confirm her exact pair of shoes, similar options can be found from ASOS, Maria Luca, and Saint Laurent.
I'd like to sign off by telling Holmes to break a leg, but I fear, with heels like these, she actually could. In any case, the reviews are in and she's reportedly doing a perfectly good job playing Mrs. Webb. Don't you love to see our girl winning from head to toe?
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
