Katie Holmes is a total theater kid at heart, as anyone familiar with her early career knows. In fact, she nearly missed her chance to audition for Dawson's Creek because of a school play. Now, she's making a highly anticipated return to the stage in the Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Our Town at the Barrymore Theatre. The play hasn't been on Broadway in 20 years, so it's kind of a big deal.

To mark the occasion, Holmes showed up on opening night in a Brie Welch-styled ensemble comprised of a turtleneck blouse with long, flared sleeves and a belted black maxi skirt with a daring thigh-high slit. (Talk about a style-180 from the quilted jacket and Mary Janes she'd worn the morning before.) But the aspect I'm particularly intrigued by is her wet-look hair, a style borrowed straight out of the Kim Kardashian style playbook. Kylie Jenner and Zendaya have also done renditions of the trend this year.

Katie Holmes sports a wet hair look at the opening night of "Our Town." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton didn't create this look on Holmes, but he's done it on almost everyone else, including Kardashian and, most recently, Katy Perry. Luckily, he's already shared a tutorial for his never-fail technique on TikTok and it's surprisingly simple to replicate. All you need is one product: Color Wow Pop and Lock Glossing Serum. Start by saturating dry hair with the oil-serum hybrid, which Appleton prefers over mousse, gel, or oil alone because those options can make the hair look too stiff, hard, and greasy. Next, use a wide-tooth comb to flip the hair over to one side, then tuck the opposite side behind your ear. According to Appleton, the entire process should take no more than five minutes—perfect for impromptu nights out on the town (or Broadway premieres).

Here, Holmes decided to accent her damp, free-flowing hair style with statement drop earrings from Reza that wrapped pink, green, and deep blue stones in a diamond-encrusted swirl. Although they're not exact, this pair—which retails for a whopping $245,000 at Reza—is very similar in design.

Katie Holmes smiles on the red carpet in a pair of colorful Reza drop earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Color Wow Pop & Lock Frizz Control + Glossing Serum $22 at Sephora

Holmes finished the elegant outfit with steel-toed slingback heels, a black clutch with a malachite clasp by CH Carolina Herrera, and a pink ring. Although I can't confirm her exact pair of shoes, similar options can be found from ASOS, Maria Luca, and Saint Laurent.

Katie Holmes poses in a black blouse and skirt with steel-toe slingback heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

ASOS Design Proud Toe Cap Slingback Heels in Black $45 at ASOS

Saint Laurent Jeanne Leather Metallic-Toe Slingback Pumps $1,350 at Bergdorf Goodman

Maria Luca Eleonora Leather Metal-Toe Slingback Pumps $650 at Bergdorf Goodman

I'd like to sign off by telling Holmes to break a leg, but I fear, with heels like these, she actually could. In any case, the reviews are in and she's reportedly doing a perfectly good job playing Mrs. Webb. Don't you love to see our girl winning from head to toe?