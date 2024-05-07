Kendall Jenner's 2024 Met Gala started with an archival Givenchy piece that had never been worn before. As after parties began later in the evening, style watchers realized Jenner's beaded black gown was only the first in a trifecta of angelic pieces she pulled for the night.
Working with stylist Dani Michelle, Jenner changed into a second Givenchy archival look to hit the Met Gala after parties. The 1997 Spring/Summer Haute Couture look consists of a leather corset sculpted to resemble white, feathery wings, and a floaty silk skirt underneath. It's another flex on Jenner's part: The look has only been worn once before, by model Carrie Salmon during its runway debut in the '90s.
One angelic look wasn't enough for the 818 Tequila founder. She spent another portion of the evening in custom Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. The piece had a cinched-in, corset top (a Westwood signature) and was coated in a bright, bridal-esque lace. Jenner accessorized with strappy white heels and two white mini bags.
Jenner's archival marathon started on the Met steps. She arrived at the 2024 Met Gala wearing a vintage Givenchy by Alexander McQueen beaded gown—a piece, she told reporters, that had never been worn before. The gown was notably moodier than her two after party looks, featuring 100,000 black beads and sequins requiring 500 hours to sew into place. Among every Met Gala look, it stood out for its all-over embellishments (and those unconventional cut-outs along her hips).
With the Met Gala officially wrapped, Jenner is probably headed back to her rotation of minimalist staples and easygoing summer outfits. The model is known for her love of understated designs and all things The Row—but for a night, it was heavenly to see her try
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Kelly Osbourne Has a Strict Relationship Rule About Pooping: "As Far as I'm Concerned, Nobody Poops"
She wants some things kept private.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Katy Perry Posts AI Pics From the Met Gala That Fooled Her Mom Into Thinking She Was There
Spoiler alert: She wasn't.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Gisele Bündchen Is "Deeply Disappointed" by "Disrespectful" Jokes About Divorce in Tom Brady's Netflix Roast, Source Claims
She's not pleased.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
All the Best Looks From the 2024 Met Gala
See who ranks at the top for fashion's biggest night out.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Zendaya Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet With a Bouquet Fascinator
Including a floral bouquet headpiece.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Why Taylor Swift Skipped the Met Gala This Year
The European leg of her Eras tour kicks off later this week.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Cardi B Needs Five Men to Unravel the Train of Her 2024 Met Gala Gown
It takes a village to look this good.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Emily Ratajkowski Opts for Nearly Naked Florals at the Met Gala
Her glittering sheer gown comes courtesy of Versace's 2001 Fall Haute Couture collection.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Rihanna Was Forced to Pull Out of the Met Gala Because She Had the Flu
She and A$AP Rocky are typically mainstays at fashion's biggest night.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Angel Reese Makes Her 2024 Met Gala Debut—on Her Birthday—in a Turquoise Sequin Gown
What better way to spend a birthday?
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Da'Vine Joy Randolph Turns Gap (Yes, Gap) Denim Into Couture at the 2024 Met Gala
Her look was designed by new creative director Zac Posen.
By Julia Gray Published