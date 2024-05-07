Kendall Jenner's 2024 Met Gala started with an archival Givenchy piece that had never been worn before. As after parties began later in the evening, style watchers realized Jenner's beaded black gown was only the first in a trifecta of angelic pieces she pulled for the night.

Working with stylist Dani Michelle, Jenner changed into a second Givenchy archival look to hit the Met Gala after parties. The 1997 Spring/Summer Haute Couture look consists of a leather corset sculpted to resemble white, feathery wings, and a floaty silk skirt underneath. It's another flex on Jenner's part: The look has only been worn once before, by model Carrie Salmon during its runway debut in the '90s.

First, Jenner wore another archival Givenchy look, consisting of a leather corset with angel's wings and a satin skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One angelic look wasn't enough for the 818 Tequila founder. She spent another portion of the evening in custom Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. The piece had a cinched-in, corset top (a Westwood signature) and was coated in a bright, bridal-esque lace. Jenner accessorized with strappy white heels and two white mini bags.

Later, Jenner changed into a custom Vivienne Westwood dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner's archival marathon started on the Met steps. She arrived at the 2024 Met Gala wearing a vintage Givenchy by Alexander McQueen beaded gown—a piece, she told reporters, that had never been worn before. The gown was notably moodier than her two after party looks, featuring 100,000 black beads and sequins requiring 500 hours to sew into place. Among every Met Gala look, it stood out for its all-over embellishments (and those unconventional cut-outs along her hips).

Earlier in the evening, Jenner wore archival Givenchy on the Met Gala carpet. She was the first person to ever pull on the vintage dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Met Gala officially wrapped, Jenner is probably headed back to her rotation of minimalist staples and easygoing summer outfits. The model is known for her love of understated designs and all things The Row—but for a night, it was heavenly to see her try