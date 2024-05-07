Happy Met Gala Monday to all of those who celebrate! Being the fashion-obsessed crowd that we are at Marie Claire, we've been anxiously watching the Met steps for the biggest names in fashion and pop culture to arrive. And boy, we were not disappointed when we saw Kendall Jenner walk the Met Gala red carpet in archival Givenchy.

As you might expect from the model and Met veteran, Jenner turned heads in a glittering 1999 gown from Givenchy, designed by Alexander McQueen. Her dress featured 100,000 beads and sequins, which took 500 hours to sew into the gown. With her sculptural low-cut neckline, beaded tassel sleeves, and a V-shaped cutout along her hips and lower back, Jenner was giving Disney villain in the best way possible, offering a dark twist on the gala's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme.

Jenner's archival Givenchy gown took 500 hours to embroider. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It featured a v-shaped cutout that dipped scandalously low. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To complement her look, Jenner and stylist Dani Michelle kept things simple with stud earrings. Then there was her soft glam beauty look, consisting of rosy cheeks and a pinky-brown lip. She wore her wavy hair extra long with front twists—perhaps a subtle nod to Maleficent?

Jenner's beauty look was simple, but opted for long waves and twisted front sections. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to Jenner and her Met Gala looks, we've learned to expect the unexpected. Over the course of her nine Met appearances, the 818 Tequila founder has used the big night to stretch her sartorial muscles. For 2016's “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme, Jenner chose a futuristic feel with a cut-out mosaic Versace gown. Then she went ultra-sexy in a nearly naked La Perla dress in 2017 (which was made of 85,000 crystals). Later, she had a punk rock princess moment in a Gothic Prada two-piece gown for 2022's Met Gala.

Her look for the 2023 Met Gala was another dramatic Kardashian-Jenner red carpet moment: Jenner put her high fashion spin on the no-pants trend in a glittering Marc Jacobs bodysuit featuring outrageously long sleeves and a bedazzled collar. Her mega-high platform boots added even more drama to her look, honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Jenner's glittering Marc Jacobs bodysuit was a cheekier take on the 2023 Met Gala theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Staying true to form, Jenner's Met Gala look this year was as unexpected as ever.