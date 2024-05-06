Before crossing red carpet season's finish line at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, Kendall Jenner made a pit stop at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix over the weekend. With a little assist from stylist Dani Michelle, she delivered back-to-back summer outfit ideas to win the most style points of the event.
For one lap around the Mercedes paddock, Jenner wore a gingham midi dress by Tommy Hilfiger. The piece featured teeny-tiny spaghetti straps and a demure keyhole cutout on the bodice. She didn't take the summer vibes a step further, though: For footwear, she went the minimalist staples route with a pair of black penny loafers.
Jenner's other accessories were similarly low-key. She shielded her eyes from the South Florida sun in a pair of rectangular sunglasses by Chimi; dainty hoop earrings were the base of her jewelry stack.
Jenner's picnic-appropriate dress wasn't the only look she packed for a weekend by the track. The 818 Tequila founder also met with Mercedes driver (and paddock style icon) Lewis Hamilton in another classic look. She posed and met with fans in a linen button-down shirt and white straight-leg jeans, both by Tommy Hilfiger. The whole look was a blueprint for understated summer styling, combining easy-breezy fabrics with elegant, streamlined silhouettes. (Carolyn Bessette Kennedy would certainly approve.)
The next time style watchers see Jenner, she'll be more botanical goddess than minimalist Americana. Jenner is expected to attend the "Garden of Time"-themed Met Gala on May 6, where gowns decked out with flora, fauna, and references to past fashion eras are anticipated. Knowing Jenner, there'll be a minimalist element in her red carpet look to inspire even more summer outfits.
