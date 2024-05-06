Kendall Jenner's Miami Grand Prix Appearance Comes With Two Perfect Summer Outfit Ideas

Her paddock outfits would look good anywhere.

Kendall Jenner attending the miami grand prix wearing a gingham tommy hilfiger dress and square sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By Halie LeSavage
published

Before crossing red carpet season's finish line at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, Kendall Jenner made a pit stop at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix over the weekend. With a little assist from stylist Dani Michelle, she delivered back-to-back summer outfit ideas to win the most style points of the event.

For one lap around the Mercedes paddock, Jenner wore a gingham midi dress by Tommy Hilfiger. The piece featured teeny-tiny spaghetti straps and a demure keyhole cutout on the bodice. She didn't take the summer vibes a step further, though: For footwear, she went the minimalist staples route with a pair of black penny loafers.

Kendall Jenner attends the Miami Grand Prix in a gingham dress by Tommy Hilfiger

Kendall Jenner put the "wrong shoe theory" to the test at the Miami Grand Prix, pairing a gingham summer dress with black penny loafers.

(Image credit: Courtesy Tommy Hilfiger)

Kendall Jenner poses with Susie Wolff at the Miami Grand prix in a gingham tommy hilfiger dress

Jenner's casual-cool outfit was perfect for touring the Miami Grand Prix paddock with Formula One executive Susie Wolff.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall jenners gingham dress on a plain backdrop
Tommy Hilfiger Gingham Bodycon Dress

Tommy Hilfiger Essential Flag Loafers
Tommy Hilfiger Essential Flag Loafers

Jenner's other accessories were similarly low-key. She shielded her eyes from the South Florida sun in a pair of rectangular sunglasses by Chimi; dainty hoop earrings were the base of her jewelry stack.

a close up of Kendall Jenner at the miami grand prix wearing a gingham dress by Tommy Hilfiger

Jenner accessorized her gingham cutout dress with little hoop earrings and square sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

12 Brown
Chimi 12 Brown Sunglasses

Large Cz Donut Earring
Mega Large Cz Donut Earring

Jenner's picnic-appropriate dress wasn't the only look she packed for a weekend by the track. The 818 Tequila founder also met with Mercedes driver (and paddock style icon) Lewis Hamilton in another classic look. She posed and met with fans in a linen button-down shirt and white straight-leg jeans, both by Tommy Hilfiger. The whole look was a blueprint for understated summer styling, combining easy-breezy fabrics with elegant, streamlined silhouettes. (Carolyn Bessette Kennedy would certainly approve.)

Kendall Jenner poses with Louis Hamilton at the Miami Grand Prix

Jenner also posed with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, wearing a white linen shirt and white straight-leg jeans.

(Image credit: Courtesy Tommy Hilfiger)

a white tommy hilfiger shirt on a plain backdro
Tommy Hilfiger Linen Patch Shirt

Tommy Hilfiger High Rise Relaxed Straight White Jeans
Tommy Hilfiger High Rise Relaxed Straight White Jeans

The next time style watchers see Jenner, she'll be more botanical goddess than minimalist Americana. Jenner is expected to attend the "Garden of Time"-themed Met Gala on May 6, where gowns decked out with flora, fauna, and references to past fashion eras are anticipated. Knowing Jenner, there'll be a minimalist element in her red carpet look to inspire even more summer outfits.

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

