Before crossing red carpet season's finish line at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, Kendall Jenner made a pit stop at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix over the weekend. With a little assist from stylist Dani Michelle, she delivered back-to-back summer outfit ideas to win the most style points of the event.

For one lap around the Mercedes paddock, Jenner wore a gingham midi dress by Tommy Hilfiger. The piece featured teeny-tiny spaghetti straps and a demure keyhole cutout on the bodice. She didn't take the summer vibes a step further, though: For footwear, she went the minimalist staples route with a pair of black penny loafers.

Kendall Jenner put the "wrong shoe theory" to the test at the Miami Grand Prix, pairing a gingham summer dress with black penny loafers. (Image credit: Courtesy Tommy Hilfiger)

Jenner's casual-cool outfit was perfect for touring the Miami Grand Prix paddock with Formula One executive Susie Wolff. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner's other accessories were similarly low-key. She shielded her eyes from the South Florida sun in a pair of rectangular sunglasses by Chimi; dainty hoop earrings were the base of her jewelry stack.

Jenner accessorized her gingham cutout dress with little hoop earrings and square sunglasses. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner's picnic-appropriate dress wasn't the only look she packed for a weekend by the track. The 818 Tequila founder also met with Mercedes driver (and paddock style icon) Lewis Hamilton in another classic look. She posed and met with fans in a linen button-down shirt and white straight-leg jeans, both by Tommy Hilfiger. The whole look was a blueprint for understated summer styling, combining easy-breezy fabrics with elegant, streamlined silhouettes. (Carolyn Bessette Kennedy would certainly approve.)

Jenner also posed with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, wearing a white linen shirt and white straight-leg jeans. (Image credit: Courtesy Tommy Hilfiger)

The next time style watchers see Jenner, she'll be more botanical goddess than minimalist Americana. Jenner is expected to attend the "Garden of Time"-themed Met Gala on May 6, where gowns decked out with flora, fauna, and references to past fashion eras are anticipated. Knowing Jenner, there'll be a minimalist element in her red carpet look to inspire even more summer outfits.