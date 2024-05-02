Kendall Jenner Supersizes Her Minimalist Staples With Big Sunglasses and an Even Bigger Tote

Kendall Jenner continues to make Sushi Park—Los Angeles's hottest restaurant—her runway. On May 1, the supermodel brought out her beloved minimalist staples for a girls' afternoon out.
Jenner tapped into her "less is more" mindset for her hangout alongside her sister, Kylie Jenner, and actress Lauren Perez. She was captured wearing a black trench coat, the thigh-hitting jacket coming with a belt wrapped around her waist. A black T-shirt subtly peeked out from underneath.
She paired her low-key look with blue wide-leg jeans and black pumps. But basics aren't the only things that make a good minimalist outfit. Jenner knows that what really makes or breaks an outfit are the accessories.
For the occasion, the 28-year-old opted for chunky gold earrings, oversized brown Vehla frames, and an XL tote bag from The Row—one of Jenner's favorite designer brands.
Trailing behind her was actress Lauren Perez, who wore a leather black jacket, a white tee, and jeans. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner wore a leather jacket and a white tee, coordinating with matching leather pants and a green-and-white trucker hat.
Jenner always embraces her foolproof outfit formula whenever she's out and about, but there's something about Sushi Park that really brings out a specific uniform to the forefront. In the past few sightings at the restaurant, the supermodel has made a case for a good trench coat, black trousers, and pointed-heel combo (Though this time, she swapped out her sleek black bottoms for denim).
The great thing about Jenner is that she not only embraces the timelessness of the quiet luxury aesthetic, but her outfits are almost always simple to emulate. In particular, her recent outfit nails down an effortless styling trick to elevate a classic look: adding big sunglasses and an even bigger bag. The next time you're in a fashion rut, take cues from Jenner's minimalist rulebook: Throw on oversized frames and toss a large tote on your shoulders, like the ones below.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
