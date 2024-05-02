Kendall Jenner Supersizes Her Minimalist Staples With Big Sunglasses and an Even Bigger Tote

It's the perfect incognito look for an afternoon gossip session.

Kendall Jenner wearing a black jacket and wide-leg jeans to Sushi Park in Los Angeles May 2024
Kendall Jenner continues to make Sushi Park—Los Angeles's hottest restaurant—her runway. On May 1, the supermodel brought out her beloved minimalist staples for a girls' afternoon out.

Jenner tapped into her "less is more" mindset for her hangout alongside her sister, Kylie Jenner, and actress Lauren Perez. She was captured wearing a black trench coat, the thigh-hitting jacket coming with a belt wrapped around her waist. A black T-shirt subtly peeked out from underneath.

Kendall Jenner wearing a black jacket and wide-leg jeans to Sushi Park in Los Angeles May 2024

Kendall Jenner tapped into her signature minimalist style while going for an afternoon lunch at Sushi Park in Los Angeles.

Belted Wool Blend Coat
Mango Belted Wool Blend Coat

Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Vince Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

Paloma Wide-Leg Baggy Jeans
Citizens of Humanity Paloma Wide-Leg Baggy Jeans

She paired her low-key look with blue wide-leg jeans and black pumps. But basics aren't the only things that make a good minimalist outfit. Jenner knows that what really makes or breaks an outfit are the accessories.

Kendall Jenner wearing a black jacket and wide-leg jeans to Sushi Park in Los Angeles May 2024

Kendall Jenner's outfit included a black trench coat with blue wide-leg jeans, giant Vehla frames, and a large leather The Row tote bag.

Ines 65mm Leather Slingback Pumps
Larroudé Ines Leather Slingback Pumps

Wide Hinged Hoops Earrings
Jenny Bird Wide Hinged Hoops Earrings

For the occasion, the 28-year-old opted for chunky gold earrings, oversized brown Vehla frames, and an XL tote bag from The Row—one of Jenner's favorite designer brands.

Park Xl Textured-Leather Tote
The Row Park XL Textured-Leather Tote

Kaia - Malbec / Khaki
Vehla Kaia Sunglasses

Kendall Jenner wearing a black jacket and wide-leg jeans to Sushi Park in Los Angeles May 2024

Kendall Jenner joined actress Lauren Perez and her sister, Kylie Jenner, for lunch at the Los Angeles hotspot.

Trailing behind her was actress Lauren Perez, who wore a leather black jacket, a white tee, and jeans. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner wore a leather jacket and a white tee, coordinating with matching leather pants and a green-and-white trucker hat.

Jenner always embraces her foolproof outfit formula whenever she's out and about, but there's something about Sushi Park that really brings out a specific uniform to the forefront. In the past few sightings at the restaurant, the supermodel has made a case for a good trench coat, black trousers, and pointed-heel combo (Though this time, she swapped out her sleek black bottoms for denim).

The great thing about Jenner is that she not only embraces the timelessness of the quiet luxury aesthetic, but her outfits are almost always simple to emulate. In particular, her recent outfit nails down an effortless styling trick to elevate a classic look: adding big sunglasses and an even bigger bag. The next time you're in a fashion rut, take cues from Jenner's minimalist rulebook: Throw on oversized frames and toss a large tote on your shoulders, like the ones below.

Shop Kendall Jenner's Look

Reformation black trench coat
Reformation Walden Oversized Wrap Coat

Supima® Cotton Rib T-Shirt
Madewell Supima Cotton Rib T-Shirt

Le Slim Palazzo Jeans
Frame Le Slim Palazzo Jeans

Sam Edelman black kitten heels
Sam Edelman Bianka Leather Pointed Slingback Pumps

Minimal Square Sunglasses, 54mm
Gucci Minimal Square Sunglasses

Everyday Soft Tote - Black/flamma
Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Tote

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.

