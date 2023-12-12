When Kendall Jenner aligns herself with a fashion brand, it almost always follows the quiet luxury protocol: minimalist, effortless, and absurdly expensive. Her go-to brands include The Row, Khaite, and, of course, Bottega Veneta. Considering the model is a longtime fan of the Italian brand, specifically under Mathieu Blazy's creative direction, it's not shocking that she's the newest face of the craftsmanship-centric brand. The reality star-turned-model recently shot a paparazzi-inspired campaign for the label's Pre-Spring 2024 campaign and, naturally, is incorporating pieces from the brand into her street style. Most recently, Jenner styled Bottega Veneta's leather trench coat with just pantyhose, making for a very glamorous take on the no-pants trend.
While out in Beverly Hills last night, the Kardashians celeb wore a tan leather trench coat from the label's Spring 2024 collection, which features a massive, statement-making cape. Curated by celebrity stylist Dani Michelle, this particular look from Jenner is a certifiably fantastic outerwear moment—but then again, she rarely misses when it comes to her night-out looks (remember when she twinned with sister Kylie and Hailey Bieber in leather outfits?)
Since the mammoth cape coat takes up most of Kendall's outfit, we aren't able to get a good look at the rest of the tequila maven's night-out ensemble. But we can see that she's wearing black tights and black pointed-toe heels—a combination she often favors—and is carrying a chocolate brown intrecciato woven clutch also by Bottega.
Jenner has been spotted so often in Bottega Veneta that her newest campaign for the brand is a collection of paparazzi shots taken while she's naturally been out and about in the brand. It's a brilliant marketing move from Bottega, and we can imagine Kendall wearing any of the Bottega Veneta looks on the daily since they perfectly align with her minimalistic, quiet luxury personal style.
If you want this Kendall Jenner-inspired outerwear look for yourself sans the Bottega Veneta price tag, you can get the look with a simple oversized trench coat, leather preferred, as this look is all about luxury.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
