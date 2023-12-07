Kendall Jenner is always making headlines for her minimalist yet über-stylish fashion choices. In true supermodel nature, Jenner is known for always being ahead of the high-fashion curve, even off the runway, getting her hands on the most coveted pieces from brands like The Row and Bottega Veneta (which, by the way, recently tapped her for its new paparazzi-themed campaign.) But this time around, it appears that Jenner couldn't wait to flex her most recent brand obsession, Phoebe Philo. Dressed head to toe in the highly-coveted label, Jenner's Phoebe Philo outfit is luxury with a capital L—perhaps even bolded and italicized, too.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 28-year-old debuted her latest outfit while strolling around West Hollywood. She was joined by her friends Fai Khadra and Travis Bennett on a shopping spree date, weaving through Melrose Place's luxe storefronts. Jenner's off-duty look consisted of an outerwear choice that is, for sure, the star of the look: a shiny new black leather bomber jacket sourced from the English fashion designer's eponymous brand. The super puffy poncho-esque silhouette made a statement with its high cape-like neckline, tucked-in waist, and cuffed sleeves. Less is more for Jenner, as she opted to pair her bold outerwear with Philo's straight white jeans. As for accessories, the Kardashians star tied her look together with pointy black heels, a sleek pair of black micro sunglasses, and the label's chocolate brown calf hair Kit Cabas bag—still available at an easy breezy $4,800, if you're curious.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Like many in the IYKYK fashion crowd, it seems like Jenner, too, couldn't wait to snag pieces from Philo, the former Celine designer (she worked at the French label back when it was still "Céline," emphasis on l'accent aigu) who finally launched her newest venture back in October. Philo's return to the industry comes after a long five-year hiatus, years of hush-hush whispers, and teasers for her self-titled label. Despite the super-high price points that cost more than six months of my New York City rent, her first-ever collection sold out almost as fast as it dropped. However, in my humble opinion, any item of clothing that requires me to reach out to "client services" is a telltale sign to put my credit card back in my wallet immediately.

The eye-watering price tags aside, Jenner's Phoebe Philo outfit perfectly epitomizes quiet luxury. Those who keep tabs on Philo would recognize her slightly subversive take on classic feminity instantly—particularly in the supermodel's quirky caped leather bomber jacket and furry handbag. But for the uninitiated, Jenner's look stands alone as sleek and chic, even without knowing all the esteem and flash that comes with the acclaimed designer.