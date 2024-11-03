Kim Kardashian Wears Iconic Cross Pendant Previously Worn by Princess Diana

Kim Kardashian has long been considered fashion royalty here in the U.S., but now the reality television star is solidifying her queenship with an iconic accessory.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, while attending the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, California, Kardashian wore a cross pendant previously worn by none other than Princess Diana herself.

To accentuate the diamond-encrusted amethyst Attallah cross pendant, Kardashian opted for a revealing, plunging white Gucci gown paired with a cream cape. The simple-yet-elegant Old Hollywood gown made the already show-stopping pendant stand out, giving Kardashian a goth-like look worthy of the Met Gala red carpet.

For the uninitiated, Kardashian actually purchased the late Princess of Wales' pendant back in 2023, at Sotheby's annual Royal & Noble auction. The price? A whopping $197,453. According to People, the necklace—which features square-cut amethysts and circular-cut diamonds—weighs 5.25 carats.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal fans are sure to recall when Princess Diana wore the cross pendant in 1987, while attending Birthright's London charity gala—at the time, hanging from a long pearl chain.

Kardashian seemed to pay homage to that pearl chain by pairing the pendant with a shorter pearl chain and a pearl-and-silver choker.

In 1987, the then-Princess of Wales wore a purple, velvet gown from Catherine Walker to accompany the pendant. Princess Diana was known for having a long-standing relationship with Asprey & Garrard, the jeweler responsible for the pendant—she selected her memorable sapphire and diamond engagement ring from the same jeweler in 1981.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After Princess Diana's untimely death in 1997, the cross was acquired by a member of the Attallah family—Naim Atallah was the joint managing director and group chief executive of Asprey & Garrard—and it remained with the family until it was sold at the Royal and Noble sale.

Diana, Princess Of Wales, Arriving At A Charity Gala Evening On Behalf Of Birthright At Garrard. The Princess Is Wearing A Purple Evening Dress With A Gold And Amethyst Crucifix Suspended On A Pearl Rope. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her latest appearance is far from the first time Kardashian has stepped into the spotlight wearing a piece of fashion history.

In 2022, Kardashian infamously decided to wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic 1962 dress the late actress wore while singing "Happy Birthday" to President Kennedy.

The reality star made headlines when she dished to Vogue that in order to wear the famous dress, she had to lose 16 pounds in a matter of weeks.

"I tried it on, and it didn't fit me, and so I looked at them and I said, 'give me like three weeks,'" she said at the time. "And I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this, but it was such a challenge, it was like a roll. I was determined. I was determined to fit it."

Kardashian went on to say that in order to lose the weight she went to some drastic, arguably unhealthy measures.

"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," she explaind. "I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict."