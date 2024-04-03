Kirsten Dunst is endorsing the balletcore aesthetic on the red carpet—but with a subtle twist.

On Tuesday night, the actress and Marie Claire cover star attended a special screening of her upcoming film, Civil War, at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. Dunst arrived on the red carpet in an all-black gown from Rodarte. The sleeveless maxi had a ruffled mesh bodice contrasting its drop-waist satin skirt, and a darkly glamorous vibe reminiscent of Black Swan's moody-yet-graceful costuming.

With the help of celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen, Dunst accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and a chunky ring from the Los Angeles-based label Neil Lane Couture.

Kirsten Dunst wearing balletic Rodarte at the Civil War premiere in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dunst stuck with a simple glam for the occasion. Her makeup, done by Pati Dubroff, consisted of black mascara, rosy cheeks, and her signature bold red lip. Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett slicked back her blonde hair into a low bun.

Rodarte is a constant presence in Dunst's red carpet wardrobe. She's worked with designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy for several looks over the years, and has even modeled in Rodarte lookbooks—including a 2019 edition where she announced her pregnancy. If Dunst's dress brings up Black Swan comparisons, it's not totally unwarranted: The Mulleavy sisters designed some of Natalie Portman's black tutus for the 2010 film.

Dunst's glam on Tuesday night included her signature bold red lip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dunst's appearance on the Civil War red carpet comes days before the release of the A24 film, which is slated to hit theaters on April 12. She attended the event alongside her husband and fellow co-star, Jesse Plemons, who stood next to her in a brown tweed suit.

Dunst and Plemons, who first met in 2015 for FX's Fargo and later earned Oscar nominations for The Power of the Dog, are set to star in the upcoming dystopian drama directed by Alex Garland. The film, which also features Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Nick Offerman, follows a group of journalists in future America as they race to the White House before rebel factions descend upon them.

In Marie Claire's March cover story, Dunst mentions that she recommended her husband for a minor role in Civil War after the original actor backed out last minute. "Alex [Garland] is very lucky that I'm married to…the best actor," Dunst said in her interview.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons at the Civil War premiere in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Civil War, Dunst acts as Lee Smith, a photojournalist who consistently risks her life covering the American war zone for her fellow press colleagues. She also acts as a reluctant mentor for Jesse, played by Priscilla actress Cailee Spaeny. Dunst.

In her interview, Dunst added that her role as Lee was unlike any other, especially as the script for the film's storyline centers on a female perspective. "When I read the script, I thought, I've never done anything like this," Dunst said about the role.

She's never worn anything quite like her premiere look, either.