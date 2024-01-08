Kylie Jenner might not be an actor, but at last night's Golden Globes, she took on the most talked about role of the evening: the supportive girlfriend of Timothée Chalamet. If that Renaissance tour moment didn't confirm it, Jenner and Chalamet's canoodling at the awards show verified they are the newest Hollywood "It" couple. The beauty mogul "snuck in" to the Golden Globes ceremony to support Chalamet, who was up for the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture award for the film Wonka. But despite skipping out on the Golden Globes red carpet, best believe Jenner's presence was well-known. In fact, the reality TV star had an under-the-radar best-dressed moment that we must discuss: Jenner wore a vintage lace gown by Hanae Mori.

Jenner makes a style statement at every event she attends, so, unsurprisingly, last night was no different. For the Hollywood soireé, she opted for a lingerie-inspired, see-through vintage gown from the Japanese designer Hanae Mori's 1998 Fall Winter Couture collection. Every inch of the gown is fully beaded, making it an immaculate museum-worth piece that's ideal for a statement maker like Jenner.

Jenner's team pulled the unique gown from the Beverly Hills vintage store Timeless Vixen, which is a favorite fashion archival hot spot amongst celebrities. The owner of Timeless Vixen, Lauren Lepire, knew this gown was the ideal fit for Jenner. "[Jenner's] stylists Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist sent me images of what she was going for, so before they picked up, I went into my archives and pulled a few more gorgeous vintage looks. After seeing the vibe [they wanted for Jenner's Golden Globe appearance], I knew this Hanae Mori would be perfect for her and this event," Lepire tells Marie Claire.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner's affinity for wearing vintage is nothing new, but it's always an exciting moment when stars pull from the archives for major award shows. "Modern design houses typically custom-make dresses to walk these events, but [the fact that] Jenner and her amazing team chose sustainable fashion really says a lot," adds Lepire. The shop owner points out that Hanae Mori was the only woman of Japanese descent to have presented on the Paris and New York runways and the first Asian woman to be admitted to an official haute couture house.

"[Hanae Mori] continued to evolve with her designs over the years, as you can see with this 1998 couture gown, which truly put her in a different league," Lepire details. As for why she thinks Jenner chose this particular stunner? "What’s not to love? With its hand-beaded sheer lace and stunning backless design, it’s just an absolutely unique and gorgeous gown. It’s sexy without being too risqué, extremely elegant, and a true wearable work of art."

(Image credit: Timeless Vixen)

As for the rest of Jenner's look, she kept accessories fairly minimal and let the dress shine. She styled the look with a Jimmy Choo black “Bonny” clutch ($850), and the only jewelry she added was a simple diamond ear cuff. Her glam stayed true to her typical red carpet style, and she finished the awards show moment with a loose, messy bun, adding to the "undone elegance" of the gown.

Whether it was planned or not, Jenner's other half for the evening, Chalamet, wore a somewhat coordinating look. The Wonka star sported a CELINE HOMME sequined black suit with a black-and-silver chain necklace and a diamond watch, which coordinated nicely with Jenner's black lacey ensemble.

So, does this mean Jenner will be joining Chalamet for the rest of the awards circuit this season? If so, you'll find us manifesting another vintage moment for Kylie's 2024 Oscars debut, but who's to say where these lovebirds will land next? Just count us in for all the potential fashion moments to come.