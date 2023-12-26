Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve bash has become somewhat of an unofficial fashion Olympics for the famous family. Every member pulled out all the stops when it came to their individual looks, and, unsurprisingly, this year did not disappoint. Kylie Jenner gave us a taste of every sister's look on Instagram (sans Kim, who hosted the evening). We got a peek at Kendall Jenner's glamourous Old-Hollywood 16Arlington look, Khloe Kardashian's custom Galia Lahav gown, and, of course, Kylie Jenner in an all-gold custom Balenciaga gown. The beauty maven also posted to Instagram a series of photos showing off her holiday party ensemble, which she styled with black sunnies and Balenciaga's quirky, runway-approved handbag that can be best described as a stiletto clutch.

The off-the-shoulder glittering moment is certainly fitting for the family's Christmas celebration, as Jenner's look evokes "star on top of the tree" in the best way possible. At the same time, we can't help but want to pull inspiration from the column gown for our imaginary black-tie New Year's Eve party. What better way to ring in the new year than with lots and lots of sparkles?

(Image credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner)

Bare with us, but Jenner's golden look gives "Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket" energy, no? ICYMI - Kylie Jenner and the star of Wonka, Timothee Chalamet, have been linked for the past few months, and Jenner was spotted sneaking into the Los Angeles Wonka premiere with her mom, Kris Jenner, to get a firsthand look at her rumored boyfriend's newest film. While Chalamet was not spotted at the holiday bash, we are going to pretend the two giggled about the delusional comparison beforehand.

(Image credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner)

The reality-television star styled her custom Balenciaga with a pair of black sunglasses (indoors?) and the label's newest "it-bag," a stiletto clutch. Kylie isn't usually one for kooky accessories, but there's no better time to try out a new style than the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, right? Her sister, Kim, was recently spotted holding the same outrageous accessory while courtside at the Lakers. While Kim opted for a blinged-out version of the bag, Kylie held an all-black version, which was seen on the runway of Balenciaga's pre-fall 2024 collection.

Jenner wasn't the only golden girl at the party, though. The reality TV star posted an adorable video on Instagram of her and her daughter, Stormi, who donned an equally sparkly gold dress. Despite wearing custom Balenciaga herself, Jenner dressed her daughter in Dolce & Gabbana, another one of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's go-to designers. This leads us to ask, is it still too late for us to add "being a Kardashian-Jenner kid" to our holiday wishlist?

Kylie has been relatively quiet on the fashion front, unlike her sister, Kendall, who has taken après-ski style by storm in the past week. Nonetheless, we love any Jenner fashion moment whenever we can get it. Here's to more in 2024!