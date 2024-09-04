Lady Gaga Is Ahead of Fall 2024's Little Hat Trend
The star wore an asymmetrical beret at the Venice Film Festival.
Lady Gaga loves an all-black outfit, often opting for sunglasses and sky-high stiletto boots, leather jackets and oversized blazers and catsuits. But throughout this year's Venice Film Festival, Gaga has been putting a whimsical spin on her dark wardrobe to tease her role in the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. And yesterday, she committed to the bit with a jaunty twist on the fall 2024 hat trend.
Gaga wore a black velvet tea-length dress by Christian Dior with a square neck, long sleeves, slightly puffed shoulders, and an exaggerated skirt silhouette. She completed the avant-'50s-feminine look with black leather platform stiletto Christian Louboutin pumps, X-shaped diamond Tiffany & Co. stud earrings, and a black asymmetrical beret cap layered with fishnet mesh. Gaga's half-circle hat is, believe it or not, extremely on trend. No, she wasn't just performing Parisian cosplay.
Hold onto your hat, because hats are in for fall. And we're not talking about your average beanies and baseball caps. Prada's Fall 2024 runway show featured velvety head wraps and royal blue feathered newsboy hats. Altuzarra showed Jackie O-esque pillbox hats. Loro Piana included bucket hats, bowler hats, and small hat pins. Missoni offered a knit swimwear caps, and Marni had faux fur trappers.
As usual, Gaga has been ahead of the hat wave, cycling through an array of fantastical headpieces throughout her summer performances. At the Nemacolin Summer Solstice event in June, her stage costumes included a metallic gold palm leaf fascinator that obscured half of her face, various feather headbands that added at least a foot in height, and a sculptural abstract pink veil.
The singer, actress, and mogul kicked off her playful pre-Folie à Deux aesthetic earlier this week in a custom black and white polka dot dress from La Roxx. The mini featured a structured fit with a high neck, padded shoulders, and a big bow wrapped around her waist. Its sheeny, satiny fabric shone atop a pair of glittery, semi-sheer Wolford tights. Gaga accessorized with her classic black square Celine sunglasses and and mid-height black suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.
Shop Little Black Dresses, and the Fall Hat Trend, Inspired by Lady Gaga
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
