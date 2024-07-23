Ah, Lady Gaga—the opposite of a casual dresser, a woman whose mere presence is a performance. And this week, she's playing the role of "normal person." Lady Gaga touched down in Paris on Monday, July 22, in an unusually low-key look, donning two takes on the dad hat trend and pairs of black sunglasses over the course of the day. (Gaga is rumored to perform at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony on July 26, per Variety.) Of course, even dressing down, she still looked high fashion.

Lady Gaga pares down her larger-than-life style in a dad cap. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The superstar was photographed earlier in the day wearing a baggy jean jacket and a blue denim baseball cap, stitched with a big white Celine Triomphe logo on the front. She added an element of glamour with black cat-eye Linda Farrow sunglasses.

Later, the singer swapped her shades for a pair of black Burberry aviators and switched her outerwear to an oversized, boxy leather jacket by Ducie. She replaced her Celine cap with a logo-free, slightly distressed black dad hat, and upgraded her shades to a pair from Burberry.

The dad hat trend is in full swing this summer. Katie Holmes has been wearing a new dad hat practically every day, most recently with her favorite Madewell bag and ballet flats. Dad hats have been among Jennifer Lawrence's go-to accessories all season. Even Rihanna is putting her spin on the baseball cap.

Lady Gaga wears an edgy leather trench and dark sunglasses for her birthday outfit this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dark sunglasses are standard fare for Gaga, but dad hats are a rare appearance in her wardrobe. Even off-duty, Gaga typically maintains her edgy, high-end punk style with leather Saint Laurent platform bootie heels and Matrix-esque trench coats. Perhaps her growing dad hat collection signals a new aesthetic as she gears up to release another album.

Throughout her summer performances, Gaga has cycled through some fantastical headpieces. At the Nemacolin Summer Solstice event last month, her stage costumes included a metallic gold palm leaf fascinator that obscured half of her face, various black feathered headpieces that added at least a foot in height, and a sculptural abstract pink veil.

Lady Gaga performs under a plume of feathers for her Vegas shows in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For her Vegas shows, this year and last, Gaga wears peacock-like headbands, red jeweled crowns, huge showgirl headpieces, and more. But, theatrics aside, no headpiece was more surprising than her dad hats.

