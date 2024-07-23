Lady Gaga Takes On the Dad Hat Trend in Paris
The superstar trades theatrical headpieces for the humble baseball cap.
Ah, Lady Gaga—the opposite of a casual dresser, a woman whose mere presence is a performance. And this week, she's playing the role of "normal person." Lady Gaga touched down in Paris on Monday, July 22, in an unusually low-key look, donning two takes on the dad hat trend and pairs of black sunglasses over the course of the day. (Gaga is rumored to perform at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony on July 26, per Variety.) Of course, even dressing down, she still looked high fashion.
The superstar was photographed earlier in the day wearing a baggy jean jacket and a blue denim baseball cap, stitched with a big white Celine Triomphe logo on the front. She added an element of glamour with black cat-eye Linda Farrow sunglasses.
Later, the singer swapped her shades for a pair of black Burberry aviators and switched her outerwear to an oversized, boxy leather jacket by Ducie. She replaced her Celine cap with a logo-free, slightly distressed black dad hat, and upgraded her shades to a pair from Burberry.
The dad hat trend is in full swing this summer. Katie Holmes has been wearing a new dad hat practically every day, most recently with her favorite Madewell bag and ballet flats. Dad hats have been among Jennifer Lawrence's go-to accessories all season. Even Rihanna is putting her spin on the baseball cap.
Dark sunglasses are standard fare for Gaga, but dad hats are a rare appearance in her wardrobe. Even off-duty, Gaga typically maintains her edgy, high-end punk style with leather Saint Laurent platform bootie heels and Matrix-esque trench coats. Perhaps her growing dad hat collection signals a new aesthetic as she gears up to release another album.
Throughout her summer performances, Gaga has cycled through some fantastical headpieces. At the Nemacolin Summer Solstice event last month, her stage costumes included a metallic gold palm leaf fascinator that obscured half of her face, various black feathered headpieces that added at least a foot in height, and a sculptural abstract pink veil.
For her Vegas shows, this year and last, Gaga wears peacock-like headbands, red jeweled crowns, huge showgirl headpieces, and more. But, theatrics aside, no headpiece was more surprising than her dad hats.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
