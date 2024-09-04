Taylor Russell's Black Hooded Gown Makes the Butt Cut-Out Trend Feel So Demure
She styled it with $49,500 earrings, for starters.
We're half-way through National Taylor Russell Appreciation Week, also known as the Venice Film Festival—or at least, that's what I'm calling it. The actor has quickly become the darling of the annual event's 2024 installment, due to her impeccable style and natural elegance.
Russell has been a mainstay on nearly every red carpet in Venice and her looks have been perfectly curated by stylist Jahleel Weaver for the occasion. Thus far, most of her 'fits have featured major volume (like a bubble skirt or ruffled peplum) and the same white-bright colorway. Save for a quick '90s suiting moment, the star has largely stuck to the same aesthetic. For her most recent appearance on September 3, however, Russell deviated from her bridal-inspired garb for a much spicier look.
The woman of the hour came dressed for the part, wearing a jaw-dropping, floor-grazing, thigh-showing, hood-featuring gown by Loewe. Even with all of the aforementioned design details, the custom number still had more surprises in store. Along with a drapey, off-the-shoulder detail, Russell's gown also included one of Hollywood's most provocative trends: butt cut-outs.
Beloved by famed fashion risk-takers, like Julia Fox and Bella Hadid, this risqué style generally falls on the kookier side of the fashion spectrum. Russell's take, however, was inarguably glamorous and—dare I say it?—demure.
Instead of your standard gaping holes, her dress was punctuated with black lace panels that stretched from hip to toe. The partially-see-through fabric was a more subtle take on the naked-adjacent trend. Like her previous looks, this one still featured a subtle nod to wedding style, via a long train made from the same sheer lace.
Her glam was
mindful minimal, but impactful, featuring shimmery neutral tones and a glossy lip. Her diamonds, however, were anything but low-key. She wore a stack of Tiffany & Co. jewels, including a truly giant diamond ring and a pair of platinum drop earrings that cost $49,500 (shop them here, if you can).
Long live Taylor Russell Appreciation Week.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Alexa Chung's Madewell Collaboration Is Refreshingly Anti-Trends
Her It girl staples are the same now as they were in 2014.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kate Middleton Has "Mixed Emotions" About Her Kids Going Back to School This Week
A royal expert explains why Kate probably feels a "mixture of sadness" and "relief" about the end of her kids' summer break.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Divorce Could "Get Ugly" Because They Didn't Have a Prenup
“There are some sticking points over financials," a source says.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Hailey Bieber Puts a Pantsless Spin on a Rising Fall 2024 Color Trend in Her First New Mom Outfit
Here's to staying true to your personal style.
By India Roby Published
-
Angelina Jolie Looks Rich and Cozy in Her Best Sweater Dress
The actress is ready for fall.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Bella Hadid's Layered Lace Bloomers Are a Quirky Take on the Underwear-As-Pants Trend
The bloomers trend is in full bloom.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Serena Williams Recreates Her Iconic 2004 Denim Tennis Outfit at the U.S. Open
The tennis star wore a denim mini skirt set at the U.S. Open, 20 years after the first.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes's New Favorite Denim Trend Is More Polarizing Than Skinny Jeans
She's worn it twice in just under a week.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Russell Elevates the Bubble Skirt Trend at the 2024 Venice Film Festival
The controversial skirt has never looked so good.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Dresses Up the Boho Chic Skirt Trend With a Loud Luxury Dior Saddle Bag
She's making this denim look a must-shop for fall.
By India Roby Published
-
Dua Lipa Wears a Vintage Crochet Cover-Up Over Her Metallic String Bikini
She managed to make carnations look cool.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published