We're half-way through National Taylor Russell Appreciation Week, also known as the Venice Film Festival—or at least, that's what I'm calling it. The actor has quickly become the darling of the annual event's 2024 installment, due to her impeccable style and natural elegance.

Russell has been a mainstay on nearly every red carpet in Venice and her looks have been perfectly curated by stylist Jahleel Weaver for the occasion. Thus far, most of her 'fits have featured major volume (like a bubble skirt or ruffled peplum) and the same white-bright colorway. Save for a quick '90s suiting moment, the star has largely stuck to the same aesthetic. For her most recent appearance on September 3, however, Russell deviated from her bridal-inspired garb for a much spicier look.

The woman of the hour came dressed for the part, wearing a jaw-dropping, floor-grazing, thigh-showing, hood-featuring gown by Loewe. Even with all of the aforementioned design details, the custom number still had more surprises in store. Along with a drapey, off-the-shoulder detail, Russell's gown also included one of Hollywood's most provocative trends: butt cut-outs.

Taylor Russell wears a long black gown by Loewe for the Venice Film Festival's Queer premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beloved by famed fashion risk-takers, like Julia Fox and Bella Hadid, this risqué style generally falls on the kookier side of the fashion spectrum. Russell's take, however, was inarguably glamorous and—dare I say it?—demure.

Instead of your standard gaping holes, her dress was punctuated with black lace panels that stretched from hip to toe. The partially-see-through fabric was a more subtle take on the naked-adjacent trend. Like her previous looks, this one still featured a subtle nod to wedding style, via a long train made from the same sheer lace.

The back of her gown featured lace cut-outs and a train to match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her glam was mindful minimal, but impactful, featuring shimmery neutral tones and a glossy lip. Her diamonds, however, were anything but low-key. She wore a stack of Tiffany & Co. jewels, including a truly giant diamond ring and a pair of platinum drop earrings that cost $49,500 (shop them here, if you can).

Russell accessorized with neutral glam and dazzling diamonds. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Long live Taylor Russell Appreciation Week.