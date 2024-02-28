You don't need to be paying much attention to know that hats have been walking the fall 2024 runways in droves. But we're not talking run-of-the-mill beanies or baseball caps. No—these are hats you don't take off when you enter a room as a sign of respect. These hats command respect all by themselves.
"Miuccia wanted her feather hats to look like hair; the velvet-vintage newsboy caps were crafted to look like flowers," I was told at the re-see the day after Prada's collection was unveiled in Milan. A table in the middle of the room was punctuated with an array of fanciful hats propped up like floral arrangements, saturated in emerald greens, mauves, and chartreuse.
But those exquisite Prada caps are part of a more significant trend across the New York, Milan, and Paris shows. One collection at a time, it's being established that minimal and maximalist headwear isn't just for society luncheons. Like previous short-sighted notions that headbands were for tweens or Mary Janes were for colloquial school girls, hats are being re-evaluated.
With his ladylike pillbox hats harkening back from the past, Altuzarra assured us the accessory would live beyond the images of Jackie Kennedy in her tweedy pink one. Loro Piana had them, too, alongside bucket hats, bowler hats, and chic little hat pins. At FFORME, a brand from Paul Helbers who previously launched menswear at The Row, sock-like head-covering caps were king— paired with long streamlined coats and drapey dresses—in rudimentary creams, reds, and navy. If you can't see yourself wearing a statement-making pillbox hat, you might envision yourself in one of these. Missoni offered a similar swimwear cap silhouette in their signature stripe motif.
And at Marni, set inside a papier-mâché cave, guests did a double-take to assess whether the models donned hair-like hats or dystopian mullet cuts. But hats they were—like cowhide rugs for your noggin, floppy-eared faux fur trappers were asymmetrically cut in black and brown.
At Bally, the Swiss brand also embraced the trend with pragmatic little beanies and ball caps, but so intrinsic to the clothes accompanying them that the no-hat indoors rule doesn't apply to these.
We have entered a new epoch for hats. Soon, Etsy or that rare corner hat shop will no longer be the only place keeping the art of millinery alive. Now, who makes a great hat box?
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to. Over her six years with Marie Claire, Sara has reported on the ever-evolving world of fashion— covering both established and emerging designers within the industry. Sara has held fashion positions at Lucky and SELF Magazine and was a regular contributor to Equinox’s Furthermore website, where she wrote across their style, wellness, and travel verticals. She holds a degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and currently resides in Manhattan. Follow her along at @sarajonewyork.
-
Finally: Sunscreens that Won't Break You Out
Lightweight formulas that protect against sun and acne.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Drew Barrymore Says Her Daughter Uses Her 1995 ‘Playboy’ Cover to Win Arguments
The ‘50 First Dates’ star says she still “loved every minute” of the photo shoot.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Rachel Brosnahan Is Never More Herself Than in Dior's Front Row
The actress exclusively brings 'Marie Claire' to get ready for Paris Fashion Week.
By Halie LeSavage