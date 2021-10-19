The 16 Best Flared Jeans for Women
Blue jeans, baby.
By Sara Holzman
Classics don't have to read boring. Case in point: This season's flared denim styles that resurface decade in and decade out. In a bevy of washes, flared jeans can be dressed up or pared down and perfectly toe the line between tighter jean options and beloved boyfriend styles. The perfect cut for winter's oxfords, fuzzy slides, and tread sole boots, flared jeans will be your new favorite denim style.
The Dark Wash Flare
For the colder months ahead, sport a fresh pair of dark denim with a modest flare that perfectly accompanies winter's cozy sweaters and boots.
The Medium Wash Flare
A medium wash flare will be your evergreen staple. Layer it with an oversized flannel and your favorite low-top sneakers to take on your fall festivities in style.
The Light Wash Flare
Keep your light wash flares on reserve for weekend excursions. Pair them with a vintage t-shirt, blazer, and a ball cap for all of the Princess Di vibes.
The White Flare
This is the year to get on board with winter whites. Pair your white denim flares with a chunky turtleneck, lug soled boots, and a belt for a polished cold weather ensemble.
-
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Spend Thanksgiving This Year
The royal couple intend to have a low-key, home-cooked holiday.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Britney Spears Called Out Christina Aguilera for Not Supporting Her Conservatorship Battle
The Instagram Story on Spears's account throws not-to-subtle shade to Christina, while thanking Lady Gaga for her support.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Meghan Markle Hinted at the Royal She and Prince Harry Still Keep in Touch With
Prince Harry and his cousin have always been close, and it’s sweet that they keep up that bond even across the pond.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
20 Winter Wedding Guest Dresses to Shine In
The only thing you'll need to worry about are shoes.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
14 Cute Slippers You'll Want to Live In
Can you say happy feet?
By Sara Holzman •
-
The 17 Best Warm Socks for Women in 2021
Like hugs for your feet.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
85 Celebrities in Gloriously '80s Fashion
Take a trip down memory lane.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
The 16 Best Trench Coats for In-Between Seasons
We're in the trenches.
By Sara Holzman •
-
The 15 Best Boots Brands for Women
Welcome to boot camp.
By Katie Attardo •
-
The 18 Best Rain Boots for Women
So you're not that person at the office in wellies.
By Julia Gall •
-
The 23 Best Pajama Sets to Lounge Around the House In
Slippers not included.
By Julia Marzovilla •