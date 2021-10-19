Classics don't have to read boring. Case in point: This season's flared denim styles that resurface decade in and decade out. In a bevy of washes, flared jeans can be dressed up or pared down and perfectly toe the line between tighter jean options and beloved boyfriend styles. The perfect cut for winter's oxfords, fuzzy slides, and tread sole boots, flared jeans will be your new favorite denim style.

The Dark Wash Flare

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot)

For the colder months ahead, sport a fresh pair of dark denim with a modest flare that perfectly accompanies winter's cozy sweaters and boots.

The Medium Wash Flare

(Image credit: Melodie Jeng / Getty Images)

A medium wash flare will be your evergreen staple. Layer it with an oversized flannel and your favorite low-top sneakers to take on your fall festivities in style.

The Light Wash Flare

(Image credit: Melodie Jeng / Getty Images)

Keep your light wash flares on reserve for weekend excursions. Pair them with a vintage t-shirt, blazer, and a ball cap for all of the Princess Di vibes.

The White Flare

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot / Getty Images)

This is the year to get on board with winter whites. Pair your white denim flares with a chunky turtleneck, lug soled boots, and a belt for a polished cold weather ensemble.