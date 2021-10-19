The 16 Best Flared Jeans for Women

Blue jeans, baby.

Four models wearing flares
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Classics don't have to read boring. Case in point: This season's flared denim styles that resurface decade in and decade out. In a bevy of washes, flared jeans can be dressed up or pared down and perfectly toe the line between tighter jean options and beloved boyfriend styles. The perfect cut for winter's oxfords, fuzzy slides, and tread sole boots, flared jeans will be your new favorite denim style.

The Dark Wash Flare

Women wearing blue denim flares

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot)

For the colder months ahead, sport a fresh pair of dark denim with a modest flare that perfectly accompanies winter's cozy sweaters and boots.

Frame Le High Flared Jeans

Haute Hippie Fit & Flare Bell Bottom Jeans

Chloé Recycled Stretch-Flare Jeans

Ralph Lauren Jenn Flare Jean

The Medium Wash Flare

Women wearing denim flares

(Image credit: Melodie Jeng / Getty Images)

A medium wash flare will be your evergreen staple. Layer it with an oversized flannel and your favorite low-top sneakers to take on your fall festivities in style.

Saint Laurent High Waist Flare Jeans

DL1961 Premium Denim Rachel Sculpting Flared Jeans

AE Super High-Waisted Flare Jean

Jeanerica Fuji Stretch High-Rise Flared-Leg Jeans

The Light Wash Flare

Women wearing denim flares

(Image credit: Melodie Jeng / Getty Images)

Keep your light wash flares on reserve for weekend excursions. Pair them with a vintage t-shirt, blazer, and a ball cap for all of the Princess Di vibes.

Victoria Beckham Rigid Patchwork Flared Jeans

Citizens of Humanity Rosanna Rigid High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Veronica Beard Crosbie Wide-Leg Jeans

Re/done 70s High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

The White Flare

Women wearing denim flares

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot / Getty Images)

This is the year to get on board with winter whites. Pair your white denim flares with a chunky turtleneck, lug soled boots, and a belt for a polished cold weather ensemble.

Magda Butrym Rigid High-Rise Flared Jeans

Nili Lotan Florence Jean

MOTHER High Rise Flares

MANGO Flared Jeans

